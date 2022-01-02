The 10 most anticipated movies of 2022

Attention, moviegoers on duty!

The year 2022 is coming, and with it will come countless new movies that movie lovers are eager to see, whether they are delayed titles or ones that will arrive naturally.

Thinking about it, the IMDb (Internet Movie Database) released a list of the most awaited films of 2022. Unsurprisingly, the new solo feature of “Batman” came in first, followed by several other superheroes.

It is worth remembering that the data is compiled according to the popularity of the films on the IMDb website. For this reason, the list includes several features that will be released in the first months of 2022 and have already had their marketing campaigns started.

Therefore, titles like “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” are not part of the Top 10, since their arrival in theaters is scheduled for the end of the year.

IMDb is one of the largest movie and TV sites in the United States. In it, the public is able to evaluate the productions, in addition to obtaining details about them.

Check out the list of the most anticipated movies of 2022, according to the IMDb below:

1- The Batman

Set in his second year of fighting crime, the film sees Batman discovering the roots of corruption in Gotham City while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler.

The film is directed by Matt Reeves, who wrote the screenplay with Peter Craig, and stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, opposite Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell. “The Batman” premieres on March 4, 2022.

2 – Panic

The “Scream” franchise will be revitalized with a fifth film, in which a new assassin appropriates the Ghostface mask and begins chasing a group of teenagers to unearth secrets from the city’s deadly past. Neve Campbell is back as final girl Sidney Prescott, as is Courteney Cox, who will be featured as reporter Gale Weathers. New cast members include Jack Quaid, Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding and more.

For the first time in franchise history, a Scream film will not have director Wes Craven, who ran the first 4 films. This time, the film will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillertt, the duo who ran the recent Bloody Marriage (2019). The premiere of “Scream” is scheduled for January 13, 2022.

3 – Thor: Love and Thunder

Scheduled for May 6, 2022, “Thor: Love and Thunder” takes place after the events of Avengers: Ultimatum (2019), when Thor (Chris Hemsworth) joins the Guardians of the Galaxy (2014).

The cast also includes Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster/Mighty Thor), Jaime Alexander (Lady Sif), Jeff Goldblum (Grandmaster), Christian Bale (Gorr the Butcher) of the Gods) and Russell Crowe (Zeus). Directed by Taika Waititi.

4 – Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise’s return to one of the most iconic characters in his career has been delayed several times due to the coronavirus. This time around, it looks like “Top Gun: Maverick” will hit theaters to wreck everything, relaunch Miles Teller’s career and put director Joseph Kosinski back on the Hollywood front lines. The film opens on May 27, 2022.

5 – Killers of the Flower Moon

The film is based on the nonfiction work written by David Grann, which tells the story of the Osage tribe during the 1920s. multiple murders against the tribe, making the period known as the Reign of Terror.

In “Killers of the Flower Moon”, we have Mollie Burkhart, a character played by Lily Gladstone, who is a descendant of the Osage tribe and ends up falling in love with Ernest, a Leonardo DiCaprio character. Directed by Martin Scorsese. The feature debuts in 2022 on Apple TV +.

6 – Jurassic World: Domain

“Jurassic World: Dominion” will bring together actors from the series’ new films, such as Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, with veterans of Jurassic Park’s first films, Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldlum.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the third film in the new franchise is scheduled to premiere in 2022.

7 – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

“Following the events of Avengers: Ultimatum, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research into the Gem of Time. But an old friend turned enemy puts an end to his plans and causes Strange to unleash unspeakable evil”, says the synopsis of the feature, which premieres on May 6, 2022.

8 – Mission: Impossible 7

The synopsis of the film has not yet been released, but Christopher McQuarrie, director of “Mission Impossible 7”, gave some hints on how the story will go, indicating that the focus will be divided between the emotional arcs of the characters and those of more intense action, to impact and hold the viewer’s attention.

Tom Cruise returns to play the famous character Ethan Hunt. The feature premieres on September 30, 2022 in the US.

9 – Uncharted: Off-Map

With Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and Sully (Mark Wahlberg) exploring an old shipwreck, “Uncharted: Fora do Mapa” hits theaters on February 18, 2022, but so far has no confirmed date to premiere in Brazil. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle are also confirmed in the cast.

According to the synopsis, the film’s plot predates the events of the games, showing a younger version of Nathan and his encounter with Sully. However, it’s still unclear whether the feature will be based on the flashback featured in “Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception”, or if it will follow an original narrative.

10 – The Flash

Starring Ezra Miller, the plot must revolve around the Flashpoint arc (or Flashpoint). In the story, the hero races against time to prevent his mother’s murder, but the act has numerous consequences in the timeline.

Not many details about the film’s plot have yet been released, but it appears that Michael Keaton will return to the role of Gotham billionaire Bruce Wayne.

The cast also features Ben Affleck, Kiersey Clemons, Maribel Verdú, Ron Livingston, Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso. Directed by Andy Muschietti. The premiere of “The Flash” is scheduled for November 4, 2022.