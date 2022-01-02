The incredible story of the man who volunteered at Auschwitz to defeat the Nazis

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on The incredible story of the man who volunteered at Auschwitz to defeat the Nazis 5 Views

  • Adrian Hartrick and Dominika Ożyńska
  • BBC Reel

Photo of Pilecki as an Auschwitz prisoner.
Photo caption,

Photo of Witold Pilecki as an Auschwitz prisoner

For a long time, his name was taboo. But over the years, he began to be remembered as he remembers heroes.

This is Witold Pilecki, a Polish Army officer who in 1940, when the country had just been occupied by the troops of Nazi Germany, volunteered to be incarcerated in the Auschwitz extermination camp in Poland.

His mission was to obtain information about the functioning of the site and create a network of internal resistance.

He was imprisoned there for two and a half years, during which he suffered the very atrocities committed in Auschwitz, one of the greatest symbols of the Nazi genocide in World War II (1939-45), in which more than 1 million people were killed, most of them Jews.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

With 128 clubs and 32 venues, the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup starts this Sunday (2); check out groups and games!

The most traditional base tournament in Brazilian football, the São Paulo Junior Football Cup opens …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved