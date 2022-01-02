‘The More Life, the Better!’: Guilherme and Rose will discover who is the father of Tina and Bianca | come around

▶ Remember the romance of Tina and Tigger:
Tina and Tigger suffer for their parents
Tina confesses her crush on Tigger to Bianca
Tigger seeks Tina
Family Chowder Pie 😬
Tigger (Matheus Abreu) introduces Tina (Agnes Brichta) to the family in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
Tina and Tigger took a while, but they finally came to terms with each other. Officially a couple, Tigger will introduce his girlfriend to his family.
Baby questions Tigger’s interest in Tina
Along with the lovebirds will also be Bianca (Sara Vidal), Tina’s sister, who will recognize Rose, and will make the time close for good.
In ‘Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!’, Neném (Vladimir Brichta) is the father of Tina (Agnes Brichta) and Bianca (Sara Vidal) — Photo: Globo/João Miguel Jr.
“On the day of the plane crash, you were at the airport with us,” recalls Bianca.
Neném and Guilherme’s families meet at the airport
Tigger’s parents will join the dots and will be surprised to find out that Tina and Bianca’s father is Baby (Vladimir Britta), Rose’s ex-boyfriend, who had a plane crash with Guilherme. What a small world, right? 😅
Guilherme (Mateus Solano) discovers that Tigger’s girlfriend (Matheus Abreu) is the daughter of Neném (Vladimir Brichta) in ‘Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!’ — Photo: Globe
“Is the Baby your father?”, Guilherme will conclude in disbelief.
Celina is surprised by Rose’s reaction when she finds out that Neném was on the plane with Guilherme
01 Jan
Saturday
Nedda scolds Neném and Teca walks away. Celina questions Daniel about Guilherme and Rose’s nuptial pact. Nedda forbids Baby from returning home. Juca sees Jandira instead of Odete and kisses her passionately. Murilo and Vanda find Neném on the street and try to cheer him up. Tigger and Tina kiss. Neném and Paula reconcile. Celina apologizes to Rose. Gabriel returns before the agreed time and Carmen is excited. Guilherme asks Neném not to look for him anymore. The player is moved by the affection he receives from his family. Paula is rude to Ingrid and Tuninha scolds her. Celina appears in Nedda’s salon. Guilherme discovers that Neném is the father of Tina and Bianca. Flávia and Gabriel know each other. Trombada tells Neném that he is no longer part of the team. Paula reveals to Ingrid that she has lost a daughter and she is shocked.
