‘The More Life, the Better!’: Teak will promise to help Nenem get rehired by América | come around

▶ Recall Teak’s assaults on Baby:
teak attacks baby
Hanging the boots ⚽
Neném (Vladimir Brichta) is devastated after abandoning the game — Photo: Globo
Neném got involved in the problems of her brother Roni (Felipe Abib) and ended up stepping on the ball with her team, precisely in the game that would mark her return to the field. 😰
▶ Understand the trap Roni set for Baby:
Roni asks Conrado to send Baby to deliver the money at game time
The team’s coach, Trombada (Marcelo Flores), old rival of Neném, took advantage of the situation to expel the ace from América. 😱
▶ Review the scene where Trombada teases Baby:
Bumping causes Baby
As if this red card wasn’t enough, the player will also be rejected by his teammates. What a phase! 😬
Neném (Vladimir Brichta) will be fended off by teammates in ‘The More Life, The Better!’ — Photo: Globe
Teca (Karina Dohme) promises to help Neném (Vladimir Brichta) return to America in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
A light will come on at the end of the tunnel for Neném, when Teca, Trombada’s bride, offer a little help to the ace.
“I can help you get back to the team”, will say Teca.
▶ Review the scene in which Trombada almost catches Teak and Baby in the act:
Teca tries to grab Baby in the locker room, while Trombada approaches
Oh, what help will that be? 👀
Keep an eye on the week’s summary to find out everything that’s going to happen on the soap opera!
03 Jan
Monday
Paula tells the story of the daughter she lost to Ingrid. The team does not accept Neném’s apology. Guilherme is bothered by Tigger being with Tina. Flávia leaves and Gabriel gets upset. Teak threatens Neném after he refuses her proposal. Guilherme is surprised when Rose comments that she met Neném in Europe. Celina talks to Osvaldo about Neném’s achievements. Paula and Carmen are going to have lunch together. Teak lies about Neném and Trombada takes satisfaction. Guilherme asks Tigger not to get close to Tina’s father. Paula leaves the restaurant with Carmen’s bag. Rose complains about Tina and Tigger’s relationship. Teak makes a video defaming Neném.
