The NEW Moon for YOU! January 02,2022 by ClaudiaVannini

The NEW Moon for YOU! January 2nd, 2022 by ClaudiaVannini – Sunday animated in Cosmos. Mercury enters Aquarius. The year is already governed by Mercury. This phase, in Aquarius, gets even better. Broad mind, modern thinking. Archaic models have no place. And, at 3:35 pm, the Moon in Capricorn enters the Nova phase. Now yes! Time to seed ideas and projects. You have until 3pm, on the 9th, to move the month of January. The next New Moon arrives on February 1st. So, January depends on the actions taken between the 2nd and the 9th. Speed ​​up your pace. Move in search of changes. If you want your hair or beard to grow, cut it on this New Moon. The day is very active. There is energy and willingness. Love gains strength and singles are luckier. Find out how this Moon affects your fortnight:

ARIES professional life renewal, new job

TAURUS geographic renewal, travel and study of other cultures/foreign languages

TWINS renewal of sex life, new way of dealing with personal power

CANCER marriage renewal, choosing business partners

LION renewal of vocation, new eating and sporting habits

VIRGIN renewal of creativity, arrival of babies, beginning of dating

LIBRA home renovation and family ties

SCORPIO renewal in studies, new way of communicating

SAGITTARIUS financial renewal, new job

CAPRICORN the renewal of the Self, new personal choices

AQUARIUS renewal of the look on the past, new choices on memories

FISH renewal of the group of friends, new institutions

Be Happy on Earth!