The number of covid cases on a cruise ship held in Lisbon rises to 52 – 01/02/2022

The coronavirus outbreak reported this week on the cruise ship AIDAnova, stranded in Lisbon, has increased to 52 cases, according to sources at the Port of Lisbon.

The ship, coming from Germany, was destined for the island of Lanzarote, in Spain, would make a stopover in Madeira to see the fireworks at the end of the year.

The captain of the Port of Lisbon, Commander Vieira Branco, confirmed last night that the cruise ship has been docked in the Portuguese capital since December 29 and that it had about 4,000 passengers on board of various nationalities, mostly Germans.

They initially detected about 15 cases in the crew and, with further checks, the number of infected people rose to 50, all of them asymptomatic or with mild symptoms.

Branco added that authorities allowed uninfected crew and passengers to leave the cruise ship.

The positives were transferred to a ground facility, according to local media.

The cruise ship, which hopes to replace part of the crew, will not leave port until tomorrow.

In turn, the entity Portos da Madeira announced yesterday through its Facebook profile that this vessel canceled its trip to the archipelago.