‘The pain of losing my sister the way it was I don’t accept it’, says Criolo

Seven months after losing his sister to Covid-19, Criolo can’t answer if he’s doing well: “I don’t know how I’m doing. I’m just going.” The singer goes on with life refusing to accept her death and unleashes his anger in music — as he did in the lyrics of “Clane”, released in September, in partnership with the duo Tropkillaz. The song was named after the sister, but it honors everyone who has not resisted the disease. The pain is also stamped on her parents’ faces, who appear in the music video.





“Cleane” will join two other recent singles, “Sistema obtuso” (in which Criolo talks about global warming and burning in the Amazon) and “Fellini” (a strong social critic), in the repertoire of the 46-year-old artist’s new album, born and raised in the periphery of São Paulo. “Diário do Chaos” comes out of the oven in March and marks the musician’s more effective return to rap, after having strengthened ties with MPB icons (he recorded an album with Milton Nascimento in 2020) and made a foray into samba with the acclaimed album “Espiral of illusion” (2017).

But the new project is not so “back to the roots” like that. He points forward bringing Criolo’s first experiments in the trap universe. The debut of the live repertoire will take place on March 19, when the musician kicks off the album tour at Verão Tim, a festival created by Rafaello Ramundo, with free concerts at Ipanema Beach. Criolo will perform alongside Liniker in one of the meetings proposed by artistic director Zé Ricardo (the others are Seu Jorge and Ludmilla, Xamã and Iza).

With hair full of curls that he hadn’t let grow for 15 years, the artist received GLOBO for a conversation in which he recalls fond memories he keeps from his sister, he says that the pain of the other led him to change words like “traveco” in a song and that your sexuality is not an issue.

How did you handle the thrill of shooting the “Clean” video with your parents?

It was hard to see them holding until the very last second to scene them. Because we listen to the lyrics and connect it with cre. People were getting emotional and holding the wave for the work to happen. I wanted to put my sister’s name as if everyone else’s name was there. It’s a document. When someone like that goes, so does our self. I’ll never be Cleane’s brother again, I died too (take a deep breath and cry). That’s why it hurts so much. When they say “it looks like it was a piece of me”, it was.

Criolo: ‘I want to remake myself on each stage I go up’ Photo: Edilson Dantas / Agência O Globo

What memories of your sister do you draw upon in your grief?

We were students of a social project and there was a circus class. She was a contortionist. I remember her tiny, skinny, taking classes, that hair… We called her Elba Ramalho, who has that beautiful hair. Once there was the 30th birthday show of Racionais Mcs and I had the honor of going to the dressing room. I walk and see my sister, who calls me and says: “Tell me to sing correctly, I have separated this day in my agenda”. I said, “Never mind, sister” (laughter). She was one of those “mulé” who was quick, loving, and also the target of many prejudices in society. I hope I can always honor her when I sing this song (cry).

For the singles, in which you sing about death, destruction of the planet, genocide of the black population, there is an album with a strong speech. How does it reflect your view of Brazil today?

As much as they try to crush our soul, the Brazilian people are swarming with feeling. I want to remake myself on each stage, that this energy is thrown onto the planet, so that we can love each other and charge more. It will be a flood of affection, love, vows of faith. The pain of losing my sister, the way it was, I don’t accept it. Seeing my mother’s pain and how she dreamed of having a daughter… I don’t even know if I’ll have the strength in my soul to one day sing about it. It is also a tack of our routine. Seeing our fragility… We are an economic power, food exporters, people were not supposed to go hungry in this country. “Chaos diary” is to divide this intimate of my family and questions such as: “Does it have to be like this?”. Because if the humiliations that our people go through were not already wide open, when this health crisis came… What more do you need?

How do you save yourself in the face of a decaying world?

Venting to music. And with the silence that doesn’t criticize you. If you put the comma in the wrong place, it gives you time to understand. We are very lonely, right? That’s why the data package sells so much. They taught us not to believe in the other, not to trust. We are orphaned children of a land without an owner, which was scrapped and thrown to the fate of the caravels. My mother says: “How do you want us to bring a solution to a borrowed world?” They demand from us the solution of a second-hand world. Anyone who has money pays off by buying an appliance.

But in addition to the harshness, you could also echo delicacy in “Samba Em Três Tempos”, a kind of concert film, directed by Monique Gardenberg. Was it cool to do this project?

It was delicate because in rehearsals, my sister’s situation in the ICU got worse. I received a lot of strength from Monique. There came a time when I couldn’t not share anymore, the phone ringing all the time. When I told her, she asked, “How can I help?” I will never forget what you did for my family. When the concert came, I thought: “I’ll sing with everything, it’s my way of saying thanks”. And always vibrating “my sister is going to get out of this”. I think that was imprinted on this show.

And the expectation of returning to the stage? Singing healing?

On stage we heal, the people heal us. The frequency of the world changed, strengthened anxieties that already existed in the metropolises and brought the pain of the loss of many people. We understand this transformation and try to raise another frequency to deal with the weights.

That’s where the power of art comes in…

That says: “We are not alone” and brings encouragement, affection, embrace, faith and courage. I was lucky to be invited to a festival that thought of a line-up only of black people and accredits so-called street vendors to collaborate with its services. Bold attempt to show that fellowship is possible. We live in devastated territory. We are still very stirred up. Before the pandemic, we were already on account of the losses in the field of humanitarian struggles in our country, of a work that took decades to turn to ashes in months.

How is it going back to rap now and, at the moment, also experimenting with new genres like trap?

I come back with information and allowing myself to experiment. Young people do it magically, I listen and I learn. It was special to work with Tropkilaz in an aesthetic that I didn’t feel right to do. I waited years to understand the trap and do it as respectfully as possible. I’m here to learn, but all of this is also linked to a diaspora, to a tree called hip hop. There are almost 80 rap subgenres, trap is part of that.

There is this Brazilian complication of racial identity, there are many layers. How is the issue of blackness for you, the son of a black father, who has fair skin?

They invented several names for our people to be dispersed, for us to separate, to weaken. You know that divide and conquer story? Go through it. We are invaded, massacred territory. We welcome the beauty of the diaspora in our millions of plural manifestations. We are all Afro-descendants, Afro-Brazilians. Whoever invented the different uses of the word aesthetic goes through this too, as a tool of fear, oppression, non-acceptance, of seeing yourself and not seeing yourself, seeing yourself and not accepting. How many decades does it take to realize and love yourself as you are? We are part of a larger structure that comes from that ancestry. When we take this 57% of the population and add it, it won’t be for anyone.

You changed words in your songs. He took, for example, the word “Traveco” from the song “Vasilhame”. Why is this movement important?

It’s a nod that people taught me and I learned. Because it’s a question of the other, if it hurts, he who knows. There was a history teacher who made a statement about “Clane”. He said he shouldn’t use the word boçal because that’s what they called black people to say they were ignorant. I said: “Brigade, man, I flinched”. Then I went researching and found out that it came from a Spanish word from 1540, and that black people called themselves that, they used the word among themselves. I didn’t change it because I understood why it was. But he made me study the origin of a word. The music has already gone beyond, look how it opened the range.

Your mother, Maria Vilani, a teacher and poet, started to study with you. Was it unusual to share the classroom with her?

I was 14 years old. When she went to enroll me in school, I said, “Ask if you can too.” She didn’t think they would accept her. She had taken courses in Fortaleza, she didn’t know what degree she was in, that possibility was distant for her. But they accepted. It was three years together and it was wonderful because I got to know Maria Vilani, playful, intelligent, astute, this person capable of bringing together millions of people, charismatic, joker, artist, messy, very messy!

The mayor of Criciúma fired a teacher for showing his video “Etérea” in class, with LGBTQIAP+ people. How was that for you and how do you assess the advance of conservatism in customs?

For those who didn’t know, Brazil is like this, welcome! It is the country that kills the most LGBTQIAP+ community and black youth. Who is this new to? For those who are far from the favelas, from the real Brazil, for those who do not live the day-to-day life of the queer community, which is a force, a creative uprising, a thinking structure. At the same time, he doesn’t know if he gets home. It hit me like terror, horror, but it’s Brazil. The thing is what we do with this energy to build paths that make this decrease.

Did Criolo rapper’s audience turn up their nose for this clip? Because the rap environment can be very macho, right?

A lot has already changed, the new generations teach us. I saw more acceptance and celebration of a legitimate movement of love for life, for survival. I believe that the queer community, LGBTQIAP+ is the great artistic-creative-cultural revolution in our territory, it is the vanguard.

There has been speculation about your sexuality. I think it has to do with the fact that you are sweet and affectionate in a society that prevents men from expressing feelings. How do you handle it? And with your feminine side?

It is news to me that this has been speculated on. We don’t even know what nothing is, we just live life. When you grow up not knowing if you’re going to eat, it’s strange to talk about emotions, sensations and feelings. The priority is survival. My father was a metal worker, son of a stevedore, with a slave great-grandfather. My mother went to study with me, she dedicates her life to the philosophy of studies and life in a favela shack. I grew up with my father wanting me to be a mechanical lathe too because I supported him, and with my mother thinking it was important for the children to get to know other spaces. She left the favela, found money for two buses so we could have an afternoon of painting. They called her crazy. He drew water from the well to bathe us.

The emotion, the sensitivity belong to everyone. Talking about it separately is prejudiced. But that is taken from us, children in the territory abandoned by the state are deprived of it. A child, if he is the son of a rich man, he is a child, but if he is the son of a poor man, he is a tomboy. We all have sensitivity, but not everyone had the opportunity and condition to trigger it. I have a reference to Japanese culture in my raps because my father put me and my brother on the bus for two hours to get to the Liberdade neighborhood and eat a bean cake in Praça da República that someone said on the radio. This influenced my life. It is obvious that it is a society based on fear and this tool has several tentacles. When I say allow yourself to cry… What will it be after I cry? As if it were the final frontier…