The Story of Donuts, From Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Candy to National Craze in the US | World

There is a delicate place in most hearts reserved for donuts: the fluffy texture, the crunchy, shiny coating, the sweetness so sweet it might make you abandon them, but it doesn’t, at least not for long. In bakeries, the warm yellow glow of tray on tray of donuts welcomed many morning shoppers and relieved many people’s stress. I remember fondly the sweets covered with maple syrup (maple) in the window of the shop in my town, and a lot of people also have some suggestive memory linked to the donut.

Fried dough is a very old addiction. It has probably been on the menu since a flour was first ground, and large amounts of animal fat or oil have been on hand. But donuts, as we usually imagine them today, are a relatively young food. The North American version, known by that name in stores around the world, seems to have its origins in the decades of the American Revolution, when a Dutch candy gained a new identity.

When reading stories about donuts, you may be surprised to discover that their confection has long been marked by nationalism. As the new nation of the United States tried to find its place in the world, its citizens were trying to identify what was essential about the country – about its literature, its national character, its cuisine. This meant that writers and commentators looked back on the nation’s (relatively short) history with a kind of nostalgia mixed with bravado.

Before New York was New York, of course, the city was New Amsterdam, and writers have always reflected on the Dutch customs of earlier eras with sweet affection. One such custom was the making of fried dough balls, known as oliekoecken, or oil pies. A recipe for these delicacies appears in a 17th-century Dutch cookbook: they are fermented and studded with dried fruit.

One of the earliest mentions of donuts in American texts came from Washington Irving, a writer and diplomat, best known for The Legend of Sleepy Hollow and Rip Van Winkle. In his 1809 Knickerbocker’s History of New York, he spends a great deal of time talking about picturesque Dutch-American folk traditions, describing the “primitive tea parties” of the not-so-past. distant:

“These parties, very fashionable, were generally limited to the upper classes, or ‘noblesse’: that is, they kept their own cows and drove their own carts,” he wrote, with a mixture of sentimentality and condescension. “Certainly they would always boast a huge plate of sweetened dough balls, fried in wild boar fat, and called donuts or olykoeks – a delicious kind of pie, at the moment hardly known in this town, with the exception of genuine Dutch families.”

Identifying the donut as a simple, folk food made it more than a dessert – it gave it the color of an authentic American delight (the name, by the way, as Jon Townsend of 18th Century Cooking YouTube channel recounts, may have derived from the well-established confection called ginger nuts, which are small, rounded cookies the size of walnuts (nuts). Donuts are little doughnuts, so they are “nuts”.

2 of 2 The traditional donut shape, with a hole in the middle, may have been born on a boat — Photo: Oscar Wong/Getty Images The traditional donut shape, with a hole in the middle, may have been born on a boat — Photo: Oscar Wong/Getty Images

The fantasies of simple kindness around the donuts continued. More than 50 years after Irving wrote about them, donuts have reached their modern circular shape – but the real how and why of this transformation have long been lost, buried by a story involving a New England sailor and his mother. One version of this legend says that Hanson Gregory’s mother made donuts for his travels, and he stuck to one of the helm handles to eat during a storm, but there are almost infinite variations.

It may not be necessary to look beyond the material science of the donut itself to understand its piercing in the center: a block of wet dough thrown into the boiling oil will still be raw in the center after the outside is cooked through. But if you insist on having an oversized candy, a hole in the center will help ensure that it’s evenly cooked through.

New England whaling culture also involved what were likely mildly fishy donuts. With massive amounts of blubber on the boat, after a catch and plenty of vats on hand, frying was the logical thing to do, reports Michael Krondl in his book The Donut: History, Recipes, and Lore from Boston to Berlin. : History, Recipes and Traditions from Boston to Berlin).

“Men Singing and Screaming Donuts,” wrote Mary Brewster, who was aboard a whaler in 1845 when a whale was captured. The next day, she wrote: “This afternoon, the men are frying donuts… and they seem to be enjoying it, happily.”

Donut folklore may have reached its zenith with World War I donut girls, Salvation Army volunteers who fried donuts for American troops. Hundreds of thousands of them were distributed near the trenches, and there are countless posters and tributes to the devotion of these women to bring a taste of home to the soldiers. The image of the Salvation Army was also elevated.

When the war ended, “his chosen totem, the donut, was an ingrained symbol of home,” writes John T. Edge in his book Donuts: An American Passion.

But for at least one donut girl, the sweet tooth was gone. Helen Purviance, who reportedly fried 1 million donuts during the war, was interviewed by The New York Times at a Salvation Army fundraiser where she made donuts at the Savoy Hotel. “Miss Purviance said she didn’t like the job of cooking donuts,” the report said. “She said she has come to associate frying donuts with the ‘horrors of war.’ “There is no glory in war,” she told the report.

In fact, for all the joy a donut brings, frying a batter is something you do when you don’t have anything better—on a whaling ship, for example, or in a muddy trench. (In a better-known story, Native American fried bread rose to prominence as a food of adversity; it was made by people horribly uprooted from their homes by US resettlement policies).