These would be the possible unannounced Xbox games for 2022, according to Insider

Microsoft has been saving many of its chips for the E3 event, and that’s usually when the new catalog comes out with games and dates for the current year. Last year we discovered dates like Microsoft Flight Simulator, Sea of ​​THieves: A Pirate’s Life, Psychonauts 2, Forza Horizon 5 and more.

If you have good memory you will remember that Forza Horizon 5 was not even announced before and was released a few months after E3 2021. Well, it is very likely that new games will appear, but confirmed, for now, the Xbox Game Pass has big names like Starfield, Redfall, Stalker 2 and A Plague Tale: Requiem.

However, insider Klobrille says we can see more, check out his thoughts:

First and foremost, the industry must get used to more content making an impact. For example, a second season of Halo Infinite can cause as much repercussion as a new game.

We should see new expansions for Forza Horizon 5, Sea of ​​Thieves, Age of Empires IV, and more.

As for new releases, Starfield and Redfall are confirmed. Obviously there is more. Forza Motorsport, As Dusk Falls, Deathloop, Project Pentiment, Project Belfry, Age of Empires IV Console, Goldeneye… all can launch this year. Maybe more.

Klobrille’s thoughts on outdated logic that only new game releases matter and the potential lineup of 2022 pic.twitter.com/FAEQdTsspA — Idle Sloth (@IdleSloth84) January 2, 2022

THE Project Penment is supposedly an Obsidian game coming out this year. The studio’s first exclusive Xbox RPG, despite The Outer Worlds coming out on the Xbox Game Pass. It’s a smaller project that most closely resembles, according to rumors, the highly acclaimed Disco Elysium. It’s something that I’m particularly interested in.

deathloop it hasn’t been announced for the Xbox yet, but it’s only a matter of time since it’s a temporary PS5 exclusive on consoles, so while it’s not official, it’s very likely. Age of Empires IV for Xbox console is something that is being well requested and Microsoft is “trying” to make it a reality.

So get ready it looks like this year will come many new IPs, that is, totally new franchises for Xbox and we’re really curious to see these and more games in action.