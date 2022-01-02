During the 15:00 edition of Jornal da GloboNews this Saturday (1st), Maria Beltrão revealed that she was left out of the bets that the station’s employees made in the lottery and made fun of the situation. “It wasn’t this time that GloboNews took the prize. I don’t care, no one called me to join the jackpot. They think I’m not lucky. We didn’t win”, joked the journalist.

The anchor was talking about the outcome of the Mega-Sena da Virada. Two bets will divide the prize of R$ 378 million, one from Cabo Frio, in Rio de Janeiro, and one from Campinas, São Paulo.

“See? There was a jackpot. It wasn’t from GloboNews, but it was a jackpot made there in Campinas, São Paulo, with 14 quotas. Each quota will receive around R$ 13.5 million reais. It’s the famous ‘nothing bad’ ‘” said Beltrão, in the continuation of the news.

The dozens drawn were: 12-15-23-32-33-46.

Maria Beltrão changes her look and entertains colleagues at GloboNews: “Crisis of the 50”

Maria Beltrão changed her look and surprised her colleagues during an August edition of Estúdio i, a GloboNews program, having fun with the situation and explaining that she is facing an “age crisis”. She changed her haircut and caught Natuza Nery and Ana Flor’s attention.

Maria opened the program and then talked to the production commentators, receiving praise from Ana Flor. Afterwards, Natuza also demonstrated that he liked the presenter’s new style. “I’m going to follow the reporter Ana Flor, talk about Maria’s ‘cocota’ fringe hair, which is very ‘xóvem’”, he added.

Maria Beltrão laughed at the compliments. “Did you like the fringe? Now I think I’m 12 to 13 years old”, said the communicator. “12 to 13 years old refers to what seems to be some fights here in Brasília!”, added Ana Flor with great humor.

The journalist reported that she made the change because she is going through an “age crisis”, but that she will soon return to normal. “It’s the 50’s crisis, I’m going to be 50 in September and I’m having a small outbreak. In a little while I’ll be back to normal. But it’s a moment I owe the viewer, a certain hysterical crisis. But it’s passing, guys. The weekend is over,” he declared at the time.