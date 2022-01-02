To avoid further cancellations, United triples pilot pay.

The new outbreak of Coronavirus caused by the omicron variant has caused problems for American airlines. United, one of those affected, appealed to the pockets of pilots.

Disclosure – United





The wave of new cases of the coronavirus, combined with local flu outbreaks, has taken many pilots away from the company’s operation, which has already canceled 200 flights last Friday, equivalent to 11% of its network on the day, according to NBC data.

In all, airlines canceled around 1,500 flights, causing an unanticipated problem as after the Thanksgiving holiday, airlines increased their headcount, already expecting stronger demand and a possible understaffing for medical reasons during Christmas and New Year.

However, the number of certificates soared and caused this disruption. United Airlines, one of the largest airlines in the US and the world, is offering 3.5x more pay per flight hour flown between December 30th and January 3rd for pilots who do not ‘stick’ the stopover on any of the flights scheduled these days.

After day 4, this multiplication will be reduced to 3x the hourly flight value, which is still quite high for the US market. The stewards will also receive a bonus, but it was not disclosed how much it would be.

Another benefit for crew members who join the campaign is that leisure travel in the month using the benefit (popularly known as stand-by, as it is necessary to have a vacancy on the flight to be able to travel almost for free) will be converted into a confirmed seat, without the need to wait for a vacancy at the end of the boarding.



