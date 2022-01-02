Today’s matches: check the match times for this Sunday (01/02/2022)

Check out today January 2, 2022, the list of today’s games. Soon, we will have about 15 matches divided into 3 different modes. From 9:00 in the morning we will already be able to watch several games of live football, through open TV stations such as Globo.

However, pay channels such as the Premiere and Sport TV they will also broadcast the games. The matches will take place in several stadiums throughout Brazil and the world.

Check out the schedule of each game and the links below. of the squad, know where to watch this Sunday’s football.

Live English Championship – January 2nd

11:00 – Brentford x Aston Villa

11:00 – Everton x Brighton

11:00 – Leeds United x Burnley

11:00 am – Southampton vs. Newcastle

1:30 pm – Chelsea x Liverpool

Live Spanish Championship – January 2nd

10:00 – Getafe x Real Madrid

12:15 – Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano

12:15 – Elche x Granada

2:30 pm – Alavés x Real Sociedad

2:30 pm – Betis x Celta

17:00 – Mallorca x Barcelona

Junior Soccer SP Cup live – January 2

13:45 – Mirassol x Taguatinga

16:00 – Sport x Confidence



6:30 pm – Linense x Andirá

20:45 – Atlético-MG x Desportivo Aliança

