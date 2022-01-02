Today’s matches: check the match times for this Sunday (01/02/2022)

See the most complete game list – Football live today
Check out today January 2, 2022, the list of today’s games. Soon, we will have about 15 matches divided into 3 different modes. From 9:00 in the morning we will already be able to watch several games of live football, through open TV stations such as Globo.
However, pay channels such as the Premiere and Sport TV they will also broadcast the games. The matches will take place in several stadiums throughout Brazil and the world.
Check out the schedule of each game and the links below. of the squad, know where to watch this Sunday’s football.
Live English Championship – January 2nd
11:00 – Brentford x Aston Villa
11:00 – Everton x Brighton
11:00 – Leeds United x Burnley
11:00 am – Southampton vs. Newcastle
1:30 pm – Chelsea x Liverpool
Live Spanish Championship – January 2nd
10:00 – Getafe x Real Madrid
12:15 – Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
12:15 – Elche x Granada
2:30 pm – Alavés x Real Sociedad
2:30 pm – Betis x Celta
17:00 – Mallorca x Barcelona
Junior Soccer SP Cup live – January 2
13:45 – Mirassol x Taguatinga
16:00 – Sport x Confidence
6:30 pm – Linense x Andirá
20:45 – Atlético-MG x Desportivo Aliança
Find out where to watch live online TV and live football on Premiere, Premiere Play, FlaTv or Globo live and many live TV and internet match streams here on our website.
