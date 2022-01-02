Tonico intoxicates Bernardinho and sends him to find death · TV News

Tonico (Alexandre Nero) will increase the contingent of soldiers in the Paraguay War (1864-1870) with a coup in In the Times of the Emperor. The villain will make Bernardinho (Gabriel Fuentes) drunk and send him into combat. Without any experience, the young man will defend Brazil from the troops of Solano López (Roberto Birindelli) in the six o’clock soap opera and could face a cruel fate.

The rogue will be passed back in the scenes shown from January 13th in the plot by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão. Accustomed to hitting women, Bernardinho will become a puppet in the hands of the deputy.

Tonico will put Bernardinho at ease and fill him with alcoholic beverages. Disturbed, the boy will be taken to the front lines of the armed conflict. His absence, however, will be felt by Lota (Paula Cohen).

She and Lupita (Roberta Rodrigues) go looking for the crook, and the baroness will discover that Dolores’ ex-husband (Daphne Bozaski) has dispatched her son to die in the war. The character played by Paula Cohen will confront the deputy, angrily, but nothing can be done.

She will pray not to lose her heir and will regret being alone, as Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) has run away and her husband has recently died. The woman can only count on Lupita.

Despite being worried, Lota will have no idea that her son will take a liking to the armed forces. Bernardinho will ask Caxias (Jackson Antunes) to let him stay on the front lines of the dispute soon after he becomes a soldier.

Interestingly, the character played by Gabriel Fuentes will embrace the military career he abandoned in the past. As seen in the six o’clock soap opera, Bernardinho even passed the Navy course, but chose to leave the post to dedicate himself to a life without responsibilities.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). The plot enters the final stretch this month, as it will be off the air on February 4th. The forecast is that Além da Ilusão will replace the serial at 6 pm on February 7th.

