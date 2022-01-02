Top 20 players profiting from CS:GO | DRAFT5

The competitive season of 2021 is over, after two years without a Major, the fans and players of CS:GO were able to take advantage of the biggest event of Counter-Strike in the year. With a $2 million prize pool, the Natus Vincere became champion and also took home the Intel Grand Slam.
With a year full of achievements, NAVI players have accumulated awards that have placed players among the top ten CS:GO players of all time. However, the Top 5 continues unabated, formed by the former line-up of astralis that dominated the scene a short time ago.
Despite not being in the top five, Oleksandr “simple” Kostyliev made his mark in 2021. The Ukrainian who received the MVP (Most Valuable Player) award is in 6th place on the list with a profit of $1,518,238.65. The AWPer overtook Gabriel “Fallen” Toledo after winning the title of ESL Pro League Season 14, according to data from Esports Earnings.
Another NAVI player who has overtaken the old line-up from SK Gaming on the list was Denis “electronic” Sharipov, in 7th place with $1,371,975.33 profit. Near the end of the list, Captain Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhaylov came in 15th for $1,010,849.87. The last NAVI athlete to appear is Ilya “perfect” Zalutskiy in 17th with a total profit of $969,887.44.
Although Brazil did not have major international achievements in the year, FalleN, Epitácio “TACO” de Melo, Fernando”fer“Alvarenga and Marcelo”coldzera” David remains among the 15 most profited CS:GO players of all time.