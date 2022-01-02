Tottenham visited Watford this Saturday, for the 21st round of the Premier League, and managed to score in stoppage time to take the score 1-0 home. With the result, the Spurs climb to fourth place, with 33 points. His opponent, in 17th place, reached his sixth consecutive defeat and continues to be on the brink of relegation with 13 added.

In the next round, Watford will visit Newcastle on the 15th, at 12 pm (GMT). Tottenham, in turn, takes the field at 1:30 pm (GMT) on the 16th against Arsenal.







Tottenham scores in stoppages and beats Watford in English Photo: David Klein

The game – The first half was summed up in Tottenham’s attacking field, but the lack of speed in the plays and few creations meant that the team led by Antonio Conte did not open the scoring.

In the 19th minute, Harry Kane had a good opportunity outside the area. With the right foot, the shirt 10 sent the angle, but had a good performance from the goalkeeper. At 27, Sergio Reguilón received a precise pass and dropped a bomb. Once again, the Spurs team saw Daniel Bachmann deliver impressive performance.

The last hurdle of danger was again with Kane. After a huge vacillation in the defense of Watford, the attacker wasted a move that he doesn’t usually lose. The ball was left over and he tried to hit the right corner of the target, but he put in too much force and failed to aim.

In the second half, Watford woke up momentarily. In a steal, Joshua King received and kicked towards the goal. The player almost catches Lloris off guard, but the archer makes a brilliant save to send the ball to the end line.

In the 25th minute, Lucas made a good shot and found Son in the area. The South Korean took it at first and sent it to goal, but the opposing goalkeeper reacted spectacularly and prevented the score from being changed.

In stoppage time, after Son’s free kick, Davinson Sánchez went up to stuff the net with his head and decree Tottenham’s victory.