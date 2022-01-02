try and malbsMd are targeted by 00Nation, says website | DRAFT5

THE 00Nation it must go through a deep reformulation for the next season and, it seems, this process could go through foreign names.
As found the ge this Saturday afternoon (1st), the Norwegian club talks with the Argentine Santino “try” Rigal, of the 9z team, and with the Guatemalan Mario “malbsMd” Samayoa, from the Team One.
According to information published by the Brazilian portal, both athletes were seduced by the organization’s project and the negotiations, not by chance, should have a favorable outcome for the 00Nation.
In addition to these, Marcelo “coldzera” David is another one who should join the club’s staff next season. Previously, Lucas “Lucaozy” Neves, from the Sharks, was also polled by 00Nation, but his high penalty for termination hindered the negotiations.
While try has long been the main highlight of the 9z Team, a team with which he won several titles on South American soil throughout 2021 and established himself as one of the best players on the continent, malbsMd was the great name of the Team One in the season, although the year of the golden boys was not one of the brightest.
Also according to what was found by the ge, it is not yet known which players will leave the starting lineup of the 00Nation, which currently has four athletes, namely:
Vito “kNg” Giuseppe
Leonardo “leo_drk” Oliveira
Vinicius “v$m” Moreira
Alencar “trk” Rossato
Raphael “mushroom” Camargo (Coach)