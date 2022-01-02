Twenty years later, the euro is still trying to rival the dollar and is getting ready to change its look

FRANKFURT — In 2002, millions of Europeans in 12 countries abdicated their national currencies to implement the euro, then seen as a potential rival to the dollar. Twenty years later, the single European currency still hasn’t won the fight, and the American currency commands the international market.

There are about $2.1 trillion in circulation, and 60% of the foreign exchange reserves of central banks around the world are in dollars, against 20% in the euro, according to the European Central Bank (ECB).

Despite not posing a threat to the US currency, the euro remains a respectable competitor and will undergo a layout change over the next three years to get closer to the Europeans.





In the German model

The euro is the result of an agreed compromise between the two great engines of the European Union: Germany decided to abdicate the powerful landmark as a sign of recognition of France’s efforts during the process of German reunification, after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

In the beginning, the new currency followed the line of the extinct mark, in which stability and inflation control were the only priorities. However, the French twist is in making the euro an international leader, which was not in Germany’s intentions, according to Guntram Wolff, director of Bruegel, a think tank from Brussels.

“When the ECB started operating, it did it following the model of the Bundesbank (the German BC), which basically means being neutral on this issue,” added Wolff.

The model began to crumble when the currency turned ten years old, in the wake of the global financial crisis. The high indebtedness of several EU member countries was revealed, which threatened to weaken the bloc — there was even talk of the possibility of leaving Greece.

Efforts to control the turmoil focused on the figure of the now former German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, who even guaranteed the bloc’s unity and currency stability.

Against Trump’s retaliations

The attempt to build an image of the euro as an instrument of power returned to the table when Donald Trump, then president of the United States, abandoned the nuclear deal with Iran in 2018.





Companies investing in the Persian country were threatened with sanctions by the US, and the EU tried to protect European ventures from reprisals.

The plan, however, failed because companies feared confronting Washington and the dollar’s reach. Leaders from the continent went to the European Commission to ask for the application of measures to avoid the use of the American currency as a weapon. In January, the agency presented suggestions, but still without a proposal for a legislative measure.

Attract international investment

The end of the Trump government has undermined the euro’s attempt to gain international prominence, according to a European official familiar with the debate. For her, “when we talk about the international role of the euro, we are talking about everything and nothing at the same time.”

And most analysts agree that the solution would be to issue European bonds to attract investment, as the US Treasury has done since World War II. The tool was used as a way to capture assets for the recovery of the post-pandemic continent.

This, however, could generate imbalances in the bloc’s internal balance, as countries like Germany and the Netherlands are afraid to pay loans that would benefit indebted states, such as France, Spain or Greece.





For Wolff of the Bruegel Institute, one cannot claim that a Eurobonus would “help”. Is the best for the euro, he says, to be a productive economy?

— If you have a dynamic economy, international investment will come to Europe, and that will strengthen the euro as a currency.

redesigned in euro

Meanwhile, the ECB proposed, in December, a change in the look of the coin, in order to bring it closer to the reality of Europeans of all ages and social classes.

The new design should be ready in the next three years, and the discussion groups will gather suggestions from the European population on the general theme of the new notes. As a result, the euro will have its first revamp since its creation in 2002.

The original design, with windows, doors and bridges in different architectural styles, symbolizes union and openness, despite being too abstract to be associated with one or another country in the bloc.

Therefore, the working group has experts from each eurozone country to draw up a list of topics to be sent to the Governing Council. Once approved by the body and by public consultation, the European BC will take the final decision in 2024.