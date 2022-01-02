Two People Missing After Colorado Fires – News

At least two people are still missing after the devastating fires that hit several cities in the state of Colorado, in the western United States, and destroyed hundreds of homes, reported this Saturday (1) the local authorities.

“We believe we have two people missing and we are investigating,” Boulder County Civil Defense spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill told AFP, clarifying that she has no further information on these individuals.

So far, there is no record of fire-related deaths. Boulder Sheriff Joe Pelle yesterday pointed out that it was a “miracle” not to have many casualties due to the intensity and rapid spread of the flames.

At least 500 homes, but possibly many more, were destroyed in the fire, which razed the city of Superior on Thursday to the outskirts of the capital, Denver, and forced tens of thousands of people to flee the area.

The destruction is huge: in aerial images it is possible to see entire streets reduced to ash and smoke.

At first, the fire would have been caused by electric poles falling into dry vegetation and the flames spread rapidly, fueled by winds of up to 160 km/h. However, the snow that started falling yesterday slowed the fire’s spread.

In recent years, the western region of the country has had unprecedented fires, particularly in the states of California and Oregon.

In addition to the fires, the US has recently suffered from other extreme phenomena, such as the passing of Storm Ida through New York and New Jersey in September and deadly tornadoes in Kentucky in December. For now, it is not possible to know whether the occurrence of these facts is linked to global warming, as claimed by some organizations that defend the environment.