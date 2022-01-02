Ukrainian soldier dies in confrontation with pro-Russian groups – News

The Ukrainian army announced this Saturday (1st) the death of one of its soldiers in clashes with pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country, amid a context of strong tensions with Moscow for several weeks.

It is the first death since the last ceasefire introduced last month by the Ukrainian government and Moscow-backed militias, in a conflict that has claimed more than 13,000 deaths since 2014.

“One soldier was mortally wounded,” the Ukrainian army said in a statement, accusing the separatists of carrying out three attacks in the past 24 hours.

Ukraine has been at war since 2014 against pro-Russian separatists who control parts of territory in the Donbass region in the east of the country. According to Kiev and Western countries, these militias receive financial and military support from Moscow.

On December 22, an agreement re-established a truce on the front lines, before accusing each other of further violations a day later.

All previous attempts to stop hostilities between the parties have failed.

Relations between Ukraine and Russia, already very tense in recent years, are currently experiencing a spike in tension.