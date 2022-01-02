UnB maintains the decision to charge a passport for the vaccine, despite an order from the MEC

posted on 01/01/2022 2:43 PM / updated on 01/01/2022 23:13 PM



(credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)

Despite the decision of the Ministry of Education not to prohibit access to unvaccinated students, published on December 29 in the Official Gazette of the Union, the University of Brasília (UnB) says it will not change what was agreed with the community. According to a note published on the institution’s official website, students who want to attend the University Restaurant (UK) and the Central Library (BCE) will need to present a passport for the vaccine. According to the institution’s decision, the university “recognizes the autonomy of the councils of units and centers to deliberate, when strictly necessary and in accordance with current regulations and legislation, on the requirement of proof of vaccination for the use of their spaces”.

With more than 90% of the university community vaccinated, UnB decided to gradually and safely return to face-to-face activities. In November 2021, based on a collegiate decision and “with legal and scientific grounds”, the Administration Council of the University of Brasília decided to restrict the circulation of people not vaccinated against covid-19 in some spaces on the campuses.

“From the beginning, UnB has been committed to saving lives. We will remain on this premise”, says the institution in an article published on the official website. According to the article, if the epidemiological data continue to evolve positively, they will continue to expand the gradual return to face-to-face contact, complying with all the protocols recommended by the health and scientific authorities, such as the use of masks, social distance and alcohol gel.

The effort, according to the institution, is for the entire community of UnB and DF to complete the vaccination schedule. “Our care and our attention will remain directed to the collective well-being”, says the text.

Since the beginning, the institution’s commitment, as he notes, has been to save lives: “We couldn’t do it differently”. The text also emphasizes that the University Hospital of Brasília (HUB) has been on the front line since the first moments of the pandemic, and that the institution participated in the research of the first Brazilian vaccine, Coronavac.