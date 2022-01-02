United coach says Cavani stays: I won’t let it go

One of Corinthians’ main targets in the transfer window, Edinson Cavani – also speculated at clubs like Barcelona, ​​Juventus and Sevilla – will remain at Manchester United if he depends on the club’s coach, Ralf Rangnick.

The German coach said that he will not let the Uruguayan striker leave and that he would like to have other players like him in the squad. Rangnick also said that the team desperately needed Cavani, as, in his opinion, the player is one of the only ones who can play backwards or facing the goal.

“He knows I definitely won’t let him out. I’d rather have ‘another Edi’ besides him, but for me it’s clear that Edi has to stay,” the coach said in an interview with ESPN.

“We’ve had a few conversations over the past few weeks – probably the player I’ve talked to the most. I’ve told him from day one that he’s a very important player. facing the goal,” he added.

In Manchester United’s last match, a 3-1 victory over Burnley, Cavani started the team’s attack alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Rangnick highlighted that he welcomes the partnership.

“His professionalism and work ethic are amazing and I told him that I really wanted him to stay until the end of the season. with christian [contra o Burnley]”added the technician.

Situation in the English Championship

With the victory over Burnley last Thursday (30), United reached 31 points after 18 games in the Premier League and is in seventh place.

The leader of the competition is Manchester City, which has already played 21 games and has 53 points. United returns to the field tomorrow (3), when it hosts Wolverhampton, at 2:30 pm (GMT).