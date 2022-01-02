UPAs in Belo Horizonte are still full this Saturday night (1/1) – Gerais

Entrance of UPA Odilon Behrens (photo: Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press )

On the first day of this year, 2022, the Emergency Care Units (UPAs) of Belo Horizonte got crowded this Saturday (1/1), full of people waiting for consultations. Some of them reported waiting up to nine hours for care and test results.

Regiane Oliveira Nunes, 39, went to UPA Odilon Behrens to take her 67-year-old father, who has back and kidney pain. “He already has other problems, diabetes and hypertension. We arrived at 10 am. He received care at approximately 12:30 pm and is now waiting for the doctor to evaluate the exams,” he said.

She says that movement was intense in the health unit. “I consult through the SUS, but I have never seen anything like it. Here it fills, empties, fills. The most serious cases arrive and, of course, you have to go ahead. There are a lot of people”

Regiane said that part of the patients had flu-like symptoms. “And that makes us afraid of ending up with the flu,” he points out. Due to the outbreak of H3N2 (influenza virus), the city government suggested that patients go to the Health Centers in their neighborhoods to reduce demand at the Emergency Room.

Rubens Melgao dos Santos, 25, said that he has been feeling unwell for three days and went to the UPA at the end of this afternoon. “I’m feeling very sick, I have a lot of fever, a lot of pain in my body. I’ve been here for three hours. Very absurd,” he said.

In the photo, Willian Santos Pessoa, 47 years old, awaits assistance at UPA Odilon Behrens (photo: Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press )

Willian Santos Pessoa, 47, also went to the UPA, because he had a sore throat. “I came here last Thursday (12/30). The doctor gave me a medicine and it didn’t improve. I came back to check, but it’s too full,” he added.

The Municipality of Belo Horizonte, through the Municipal Health Department, informed that this Saturday it had 7 clinicians, in addition to two other doctors specific to the emergency room.

The UPA in Barreiro was full around 6pm. A woman who chose not to be identified told a story that she arrived at the scene at 9 am and was waiting for assistance since the beginning of the afternoon.

Stefane Ribeiro and Paulo Henrique took their son Theo Henrique there, and they spent approximately three hours waiting to see the child, who has a high fever. “I was waiting from 4:30 pm to 7:22 pm,” he reported.

J Aelida Nogueira Campos said that she arrived at the UPA around 12:00. She was seen at 4:40 pm, underwent exams and until 6:20 pm was still waiting for the results to return with the doctor.

The Municipal Health Department informed that the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) Barreiro works normally this Saturday, January 1st, in full material and personnel conditions.

“The medical team is complete, with five clinicians, two orthopedists, two pediatricians and one surgeon. In recent weeks, the health units have shown an increase in demand and the City Government has made every effort to ensure a more agile care.” he said.

Strategy to relieve

As already announced, the City Hall will expand the opening hours of nine Health Centers – one per regional, in a staggered manner. This Saturday, the Santa Terezinha (Pampulha) and Jardim Europa (Venda Nova) Health Centers began operating with extended hours to assist patients with respiratory symptoms.

PBH informed that tomorrow (2/1), the Floramar Health Center (North) will also serve with extended hours. This weekend, exceptionally, the three units will be open from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. From next Monday (3/1), the opening will be from 7:00 am to 10:30 pm during the week and from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm on weekends and holidays. On Monday (3/1) the Health Centers Francisco Gomes Barbosa/Tirol (Barreiro), Nossa Senhora Aparecida (South Central), Vera Cruz (East), Cachoeirinha (Northeast) and California (Northwest), will begin the service with extended schedule. On Tuesday (4/1), it is the turn of the Vila Imperial Health Center (West), completing all nine regional units with extended service hours.

“By next Tuesday (4/1), the City Hall’s strategy to expand hours of service and access to health services for the population with symptoms of respiratory diseases will be 100% implemented,” he said.

According to the note, the strategy aims to relieve the UPAs, providing the population with more access to medical care. There will be no application of vaccine against COVID-19 in units with extended hours. Care at these units will be preferential to patients with mild and moderate respiratory symptoms (cough, runny nose, fever, body pain, general malaise).

Pediatric consultations at the Health Centers with extended hours will be carried out from Monday to Friday, from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. After this time and on weekends and holidays, pediatric care will be carried out in the UPAs.

The Emergency Care Units are normally open, every day, 24 hours a day. Advice that they be sought for more serious cases, such as a fall with torsion or fracture, severe chest pain, constant vomiting, abdominal pain, heavy bleeding and other more complex clinical complaints.