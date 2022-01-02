Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors – NBA Prognosis 1/1/2022

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors at NBA Stake (© imago images / ZUMA Wire) 12.15.2020

NBA Match Information and Hint

In another confrontation within the Western Conference, The Utah Jazz measures forces with the Golden State Warriors, at Vivint Arena, in Salt Lake City, in the state of Utah. The orange ball will go up in this saturday (1), at 23h (from Brasilia). Jazz comes in third place in the West, with a campaign of 26 wins and nine losses, while the Warriors are the leaders of the conference, with 27 wins and seven losses.

Prognosis: Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors

Time: 11 pm (Brasilia time)

Scenario: Jazz, which is led by Quin Snyder, have won the last six matches and eight of the ten most recent. In the last game, the team from Salt Lake City overcame the Minnesota Timberwolves by 120 to 108. Playing at home, Utah hit 47.4% of their shots, with a 37.9% advantage on the threes. And the team’s best players in the duel against the Wolves were Donovan Mitchell, with 39 points, six rebounds and five assists, Bojan Bogdanovic, with a double-double of 24 points and 12 rebounds, plus two assists, and Rudy Gobert, who also registered a double-double of 14 points and 16 rebounds, in addition to four blocks. The Utah Jazz has embezzlers like Hassan Whiteside, Joe Ingles and perhaps Mike Conley.

Coach Steve Kerr’s Warriors have won three of the last five games they have played, but come after a home loss to Denver Nuggets, 89-86. in sequence, but the match was postponed due to problems with COVID-19 in the Colorado franchise. In the defeat to Denver, at home, Golden State hit 41.7% of the shots, with 31.3% of use in the balls of three. But the team sinned on free throws, with an accuracy of only 51.6%. The Warriors’ most productive athletes during the defeat were star Stephen Curry, with 23 points, four rebounds and four assists, even surpassing the 3,000 career three-ball mark, and Andrew Wiggins, with 21 points, eight rebounds and two steals. The Golden State Warriors arrive lacking the likes of Draymond Green, James Wiseman and Damion Lee.

Hunch: This is a game between two great teams and a very difficult duel. But even playing away from home, the Warriors have a small advantage. That way, we’re going to Golden State to get the better of it!

Prognosis and final guess to departure

