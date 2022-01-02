“Vaccine is safe and effective to prevent serious cases and deaths”, says health worker

In an interview with CNN this Saturday (01), the public health doctor and former president of Anvisa Gonzalo Vecina guaranteed that the vaccine against Covid-19 is safe, effective and is successful in preventing serious forms of the disease and deaths. According to the sanitarist, “it is important to use this vaccine that is safe and protects children and adolescents.”

Vecina classified that Brazil is going through a “transition phase” of the pandemic, in which there is the withdrawal of the Delta variant and the arrival of the Ômicron variant. This last strain, according to the sanitarist, arrived in the country “quickly and violently”. However, the doctor says that by all appearances Ômicron is less lethal and gives milder symptoms than Covid-19.

The former president of Anvisa defended the vaccination of children from five to 11 years old and guaranteed that the immunizing agent is also safe in this age group. “This is the recommendation that is being made around the world,” he said.

On the requirement of a medical prescription for childhood vaccination recommended by the Ministry of Health, Vecina was against the measure. The sanitarist also criticized the public consultation carried out to decide on the immunization of children. “There is no doubt about the vaccine, so there is no reason to have a public consultation”, he said.

“Before today, a medical prescription for a vaccine was never required, the vaccine is a public policy. The Brazilian government makes available to society a safe and effective product in health units”, considered Vecina.