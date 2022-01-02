Video: Bather caught lightning strike on beach in SP

Physiotherapist João Victor Maciel Mendes, 32 years old, recorded the moment when lightning struck the sea in Santos, off the coast of São Paulo, on Saturday (1). The recording was made on Aparecida beach while there were still some bathers in the water. Information is from G1.

According to the physiotherapist, he was walking the dogs and decided to stay under a Military Police tent when it started to rain in the region.

“It started to rain harder and a very strong ray fell right in front of the Channel, in the sea, that’s not what I caught. It was already a huge noise, but people didn’t really care,” he told the G1.

In the sequence, João Victor tells that he took his cell phone to try to film if another lightning strikes. “There were few people at sea and a lot of people on the sand. Lifeguards blew their whistle for people to leave, but most did not come out”, said the physiotherapist who managed to register the fall of a second lightning bolt.

According to the climatologist Rodolfo Bonafim, in cases like this, the beach must be evacuated. “When people see darker clouds and even lighter clouds in the shape of cotton, which form like towers, it’s good to be suspicious and start leaving the beaches, as this is a danger,” he explained to the G1.

