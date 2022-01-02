Video: “We didn’t win”, jokes Maria Beltrão after being excluded from a GloboNews sweepstakes

Journalist Maria Beltrão did not hide her displeasure with the team after being excluded from GloboNews’ Mega da Virada sweepstakes. During the presentation of one of the house’s newspapers on Saturday (1st), the presenter said that she was not invited to participate in the raffle.

“Two bets hit the six tens of the mega-sena of the comeback. The prize was R$378 million. It wasn’t this time that GloboNews took the prize. I don’t care, nobody called me in, they think I’m not lucky, we didn’t win”, said Maria Beltrão.

Mega of the Turn

In the most anticipated awards of the year, the amount of the 2021 Mega Sena Da Virada went to two winners. They hit six dozen and each one will cost around R$ 189 million. The numbers drawn were: 12, 15, 23, 32, 33 and 46 and came out in the city of Cabo Frio, in Rio de Janeiro, and Campinas, in São Paulo.

Another 1,712 winning bets hit the corner, and each one will be entitled to the value of R$ 50,861.33. And 143,494 more bets hit the court and each one will have the value of R$ 866.88.

According to figures from Caixa, Mega da Virada 2021 registered 333 million bets, with a total proceeds of R$ 1.51 billion. “The figure is 28% more than last year, and 70.4% more than in 2018”, says a statement.

