Viih Tube denies using drugs and more pre-New Year’s famous kikiki | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram

The kikiki is formed and it hasn’t even turned the year yet. Pre-New Year’s Eve has already set the tone for what’s coming at the turn of 2022. Judging by the famous and sub-celebrities in the week before the big parties, the year will break with a lot of history to be told.

In Rio Grande do Norte, Viih Tube has been repeating the performance he had in Gkay’s farofa. If he didn’t kiss 40 more mouths (Lipe Ribeiro’s kissed again!), YouTuber and ex-BBB keep producing entertainment.

So much so that she was forced to refute accusations from netizens and gossip igs that she was drugged. “They saw me with a bottle of water and a lollipop in my mouth and they said I was drugged. Guys, I don’t do drugs. I have a heart problem and if I use it I’ll die!”, she countered in a video in a friend’s stories who is with her for the rest of the night and only end (do they end?) in the morning of the next day.

Caio Castro, single in this turn after two years of dating Grazi Massafera, decided to enjoy the New Year’s Eve parties in Morro de São Paulo, Bahia, where he had already been for ten years for the turn. There, the actor is successful. But no hooking up with famous people.

“He is surrounded by women, and it’s getting general. But only the anonymous ones”, says a source who is also on the island.

Another island that will not be the same after this year is Fernando de Noronha. After falling into the media and memes with the famous Surubão de Noronha, the archipelago of Pernambuco received this year none other than Narcisa Tamborindeguy, who left Copacabana to break the year in a different way.

There, she created a new catchphrase: Noronha’s eike picão. Narcissa appeared in a video showing the natural beauty of the place and could not resist seeing the famous peak of Noronha. It was a leap to become aike picão.

The socialite makes a party for the locals. He even entered the kitchen of Bar do Meio, a famous spot there, just to socialize with the employees. And he has been showing that not everything is glamor in the famous paradise, by showing how he had to walk up a huge hill in high heels. Now it’s just wait and see what they and others come up with on this post-isolation New Year’s Eve.