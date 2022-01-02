Violence against women insults God, says Pope in New Year’s speech

Pope Francis used his New Year’s message, this Saturday (1), to address the end of violence against women, and said that such an act is an insult to God.

Francis, 85, celebrated Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on the day the Roman Catholic Church marks the solemnity of Saint Mary, Mother of God, as well as its annual World Day of Peace.

The pontiff appeared to be in good shape after an inexplicable incident on New Year’s Eve, where he attended a church service, but at the last minute failed to preside as expected.

At the beginning of Saturday Mass, he walked the entire length of the central aisle of the basilica, unlike on Friday night, when he came out of a side entrance near the altar and attended Mass from there.

Francisco suffers from sciatica that causes pain in his legs and sometimes an outbreak prevents him from standing for long periods.

He wove his New Year’s homily around the themes of motherhood and women, saying they were the ones who held the threads of life, and he used it to make one of his strongest calls to date for an end to gender-based violence.

“And since mothers give life and women keep the world (together), let’s all make greater efforts to promote mothers and protect women,” the pope said.

“How much violence is directed against women! He arrives! To hurt a woman is to insult God, who assumed our humanity as a woman,” he added.

During an Italian television show last month, Francisco told a woman who had been beaten by her ex-husband that men who commit violence against women engage in something that is “almost satanic.”

Since the pandemic began nearly two years ago, the pontiff has spoken repeatedly about domestic violence, which has increased in many countries since the blockades left many women trapped with their attackers.

Attendance at Saturday Mass was lower than in previous years because of restrictions due to Covid-19.

Italy, which surrounds Vatican City, recorded 144,243 cases related to the coronavirus on Friday (31) and recently imposed new measures, such as the obligation to wear masks outdoors.

In the text of his message for the World Day of Peace, released last month, Francisco said that nations should divert the money spent on weapons to invest in education and lamented the rising military costs at the expense of social services.

The annual peace message is sent to heads of state and international organizations, and the pope gives a signed copy to leaders who make official visits to him at the Vatican over the next year.