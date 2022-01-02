Violence on New Year’s Eve in Rio calls attention to tourists staying in the city

At least 11 people were arrested in the act and two teenagers apprehended during New Year’s Eve in Copacabana and region, according to the latest update from the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro, released this Saturday (1).

Rio de Janeiro continues to occupy more than 90% of its hotels, with tourists from Brazil and abroad still in the capital. The concern with post-New Year’s security increases with the January holidays and the attractive summer, combined with the beaches.

Images obtained by CNN recorded scenes that negatively marked a party planned to be quiet, with fewer patrons on the shore for the expected fireworks display. In it, there is a generalized rush of people.

In another video, a tourist was preparing with her family for a unique record of the fireworks display in the sand of Copacabana and her cell phone was stolen just at this moment. The images only show the cell phone being taken from the victim’s hands.

Witnesses alleged being dragged on the beach, but the Military Police — despite confirming the thefts between the night of December 31 and the morning of the first day — denies the trawl. Despite being emptier and without shows, the change in Copacabana also had a record of confusion and people injured. All were rescued and have already been discharged from the hospital.

The Civil Police says it will investigate the incidents and try to identify other people suspected of causing the disorder during the event. The Public Relations of the Military Police, Lieutenant Colonel Ivan Blaz said that one of the details that causes concern to the authorities is the presence of minors recruited to commit offenses in tourist areas of Rio.

Blaz pointed out that many offending teenagers who participated in the riots during Copacabana’s New Year’s Eve are from communities in the region.

The recommendation for tourists is to pay attention to valuables and display electronic devices in the city’s landscapes.