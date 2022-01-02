Virals in Tiktok can make you think you have a mental disorder

A new series of viral videos on TikTok is troubling behavior and mental health experts by misdiagnosing themselves with serious psychological disorders.

The algorithm, known for its efficiency in boosting content from various unknown profiles, has temporarily stopped boosting its famous dances, jokes and other material to place in the recommendations a very personal video niche. In them, young people allege supposed serious mental conditions, such as dissociative personality disorder, bipolarity or borderline personalities, as well as the traits that helped in the diagnosis.

In parallel, videos on TikTok with the hashtags of these psychological disorders were viewed hundreds of millions of times. Part of these contents list their own opinions about possible signs that, in theory, would help the public to carry out a self-diagnosis.

hasty assessment

Ethan Kross, psychologist and author of the book “The Voice In Your Head: How to Reduce Mental Noise and Turn Our Inner Critic Your Best ally,” warns that this type of viral content can precipitate alarming risks for groups with predispositions and vulnerabilities.

“If you spend 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 60 minutes watching people talk about these disorders over and over again, it can make these conditions much more recurrent in the world than they really are,” the expert tells Good Morning America.

Data from the World Health Organization (WHO) indicate that the prevalence of mental disorders such as bipolarity affect approximately 45 million people worldwide. According to the fifth edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual for Mental Disorders (DSM-5), surveys estimate that the percentage of people with bipolar personality disorder is 1.6% of the global population.

Conditions for mental disorders can be a mixture of genetic and social factors, even trauma and external events—something especially heightened during the Covid-19 pandemic. Psychologist Miriam Trudo warns that the effects of the health crisis have impacted the mental health of the entire population — including young people.

“In practice, the pandemic ended up intensifying anxiety and depression and destabilizing pre-existing diseases that were under control. In addition, new cases proliferated and the search for treatment increased”, she says in a publication by the Ministry of Health.

To deal with the situation, Kross recommends that parents and guardians of young people not ignore diagnoses, instead cultivating clear and open communication about mental health.

“Take time to listen with empathy. How intense are these symptoms? Since when do they last? Do they seem to be interfering with your children’s ability to live the life they want to live? Again, if the answer to any of these questions is positive, this is a sign to then lead them to a formal diagnosis”, he concludes.

TikTok responds

In a statement to ABC News, a TikTok representative commented on the viral wave of mental health self-diagnostic videos, responding that the social network will work with user awareness.

“We care a lot about the well-being of our community, which is why we continue to invest in digital education aimed at helping people assess and understand the content they are engaging online,” he says.

He further told the portal that the platform strongly encourages individuals to seek professional medical advice in case they need more support.