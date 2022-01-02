Want to make more of your money in 2022? See the best place to invest

Even in the face of so much difficulty, there are people who still manage to save a little money, but let this reserve gather dust in savings is no longer a good choice.

It is very important to be always aware of changes in inflation, which has accumulated at 10.42%, and also in the Selic rate, which reached 9.25%. Fixed income promises to generate good returns for 2022.

In view of the Selic, which is at 9.25%, the savings’ fixed income is at 0.5% per month plus the reference rate (TR) of interest, which is currently zero. Thus, the savings could yield around 6.17% per year.

It is important to remember that at the beginning of this year the base interest rate dropped to 2%, which is why investors started to look more at variable income assets. There is an expectation that the Selic will end the first quarter of 2022 at 12%, so that variable income will gain more space among investors.

Other investments that may be a good option are: CDI (interbank deposit certificate), Real Estate Credit Letters (LCI) and Agribusiness Letters of Credit (LCA).

It is even possible that elections will make variable income more volatile. Thus, within a period of two years, bonds indexed to the IPCA are valid.

Investors recommend that the money be invested, for the time being, in daily liquidity and only then buy shares, as the Brazilian stock exchange may generate good investment opportunities.

In view of the high interest rates, a very good option can also be the post-fixed investment, because the benefit is progressive throughout the year, as the CDI rises following the Selic rate. From the second half of the year, even though the CDI is losing to inflation, it will be possible to see inflation under control and interest rates rising.

Where should I start?

If you are starting now, it is extremely important to make an emergency reserve and apply it to fixed income investments that guarantee more liquidity, and that your withdrawal in case of unforeseen events is not impeded.

The Treasury Selic, a bond offered by the direct treasury has an affordable minimum investment, it is also possible to choose a CDB with daily liquidity from large banks and solid institutions that offer good rates.

A good way to take advantage of the uncertain scenario is to diversify the portfolio within the fixed income category itself. For this, it is possible to use post-fixed assets taking advantage of the rise in interest rates and inflation-linked assets to protect the investment against possible increases in the IPCA. However, it is necessary to be careful with the high administration fees, from banks, in the case of fixed income, as they can reduce the investor’s income.

gain with oscillations

Now if you understand a little more about investments, and want to take advantage of next year’s economic instability to make money in variable income, the tip is to buy cheaper assets and sell when the price is high again. If you have an investment portfolio that is a little more diversified, it is recommended to keep it and make new capital contributions.

Aggressive investors, on the other hand, can invest from 1% to 3% of their capital in cryptoactives, which are a digital representation of values, such as cryptocurrencies, bitcoins and others. But beware: the fluctuations are big, it is necessary to be aware and change strategy according to the scenario.