Warner can destroy the DCEU once and for all, and fire Henry Cavill after The Flash

fans of A.D don’t have a minute of peace. While Marvel is swimming laps at the world box office with Spider-Man: No Return Home, your ‘competitor’ may be digging your ultimate grave. A rumor that began to circulate this Saturday (01), realizes that the entire DCEU (Extended Universe of DC) may be erased from existence after the film The Flash.

Want to know more? Follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see the latest news from their series and movies by clicking here.

According to a source known as MyTimeToShineHello on Twitter, the Warner Bros. must erase all the events of the films made by Zack Snyder: the man of steel (2013), Batman vs. Superman: The Origin of Justice (2016), and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021).

The tweet where the rumor came from says the following:

“I don’t usually talk about DC stuff, but I have a friend who watched The Flash and the movie will erase every movie Snyder has ever made. The Man of Steel, Batman vs. Superman, and Justice League never so existed. With the continuity erased, Afleck and Cavill were also gone”, he wrote.

online reaction

According to rumors that made Twitter put the words in the trending topics Justice League, and the name of Henry Cavill, in addition to the actor never again appearing as Superman, he would be replaced by Supergirl, Sasha Calle’s character, just as Batman would be replaced by Batgirl (Leslie Grace), who will win a solo film on HBO Max. So, along with Shazam and Black Adam , they would form the new Justice League.

The online reaction was immediate, and fans all over the world were outraged, and many even cheered against DC, in case it really turns out to be true.

“This film is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations we’ve seen before are valid,” said Andy Muschietti, director of The Flash during the DC FanDome. “It’s even in the sense that he’s saying everything you’ve ever seen exists, and everything you’re going to see exists, in the same unified multiverse.”

“We can say there are surprises, we can’t reveal what they are, but they will probably surprise you. The less we talk about it, the better. There is behind-the-scenes excitement about these surprises. It’s better if you don’t know them until you see them on the big screen,” he snapped.

Henry Cavill, in turn, in all interviews since 2019 has expressed the desire to return to playing Superman. He even said a few months ago that the cloak was still kept in his closet.

The Flash is due in theaters on November 3, 2022.

What did you think? Leave your comment on @siteepipoca’s Instagram profile clicking here.