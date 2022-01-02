‘We are entering the post-employment era,’ says an executive at Anima, one of the largest private education groups

RIO – Education needs to adapt to a job market in which professionals work for projects, in shorter periods, says Daniel Castanho, chairman of the Board of Directors of Ânima Educação, one of the largest groups in private higher education in the country.

For him, the transformation of education is crucial for the economy: “The great problem in this country is productivity, because there is no inseparability between what you learn and what you then have to add in value to society”, he says in interview with GLOBO.

Career:See the 15 most promising professions for 2022

At Ânima, partnerships with companies will continue to grow, says Castanho. In early December, the company closed an agreement with DNA Capital, a fund manager focused on health, which invested R$ 1 billion in Inspirali, Ânima’s education subsidiary, keeping 25% of the company’s capital.





Previous Photo







Next Photo



Are there more acquisitions on the radar? What is the company’s focus today?

No negotiation lasts less than four to six months, especially with the institutions we deal with. They are 50 years old, they are the families (who run the business). These are always long conversations. And we are having conversations all the time with other institutions. Integration is a fundamental issue for us, there is a lot to be done.

There is the construction of culture. And there is the agenda, which already belonged to the Council, which is the transformation of education. What we have today in terms of product, let’s call it that, is no longer based on the curriculum by subjects. It is a competency curriculum. And the technology will effectively impact the classroom. It’s not the face-to-face or the distance, it’s the hybrid.

Did you read?‘With 5G, the exception will be what is not connected,’ says Cristiano Amon, CEO of Qualcomm

Content is no longer an end, it is a means. What is the end are the experiences so that the student can learn. The assessment has to be faced by a assessment, and not simply to check whether the guy memorized it or not, with a test that has a template, because if it has a template, it fits in the algorithm, and then the person could be replaced by a robot. Thus, it has a huge academic agenda.

And on the financial side?

In addition to the financial issue of the operation, one of the most important issues is affordability (accessibility), look at the possibility of student financing, discount in the short term. This is too sophisticated to be done today.

It is necessary to cross price data by place, shift, course, competitors with that person (student), to know how much he can pay. If the difference is up to 15% between two students in the same classroom, that’s no problem, but you are giving the opportunity (for the young person to study).

I have to create other business models, including. Will the guy go into Administration and take an entire course? Or will it be a Netflix-like model, in which he pays and is unlimited, and study what you want?

Partnership:Kroton and TIM will be partners in a new 100% distance learning company via cell phone

Are partnerships like those with DNA and Vivo (a telephone operator with which Ânima has projects in common) bridges for connecting to the market?

A few years ago, to supply this gap (gap) between the university and the market, several companies created corporate universities. The big problem in this country is productivity, because there is no inseparability between what you learn and what you then have to add in value to society.

Our parents, 70 to 80 years old today, would enter the job as an intern in finance and, if everything worked out, he would retire from that same company after 40 years as finance director. The career of someone in their 40s or 50s, like me, 46, is already working ten years in one place, eight in the other, six in the other.

Did you see this? ‘Hybrid work is even more challenging than 100% remote work,’ says president of Microsoft Brazil

Our children will work six months in each place. We are entering the era of post-employment, of project work. You no longer have to enter Administration, Law or Engineering courses. You have to enter the university. The Anima is like that today. You enter university, look at those three thousand competences and choose. I no longer have Math 1, Statistics 1.

I have Analysis of business plan. What is it? It’s the math teacher with the accounting teacher. I have Decision Statistics, which is the professor of statistics with the professor of General Theory of Management. Everything practical. The student arrives and chooses the skills he wants to develop, which have to do with that moment he is at work. You no longer know when you are learning and when you are working.

These are difficult changes to implement, aren’t they?

Yes, but there is a change in the color. First, because content is not an end, but a means to develop skills and competences. So, the school doesn’t have to keep selling a course and charging for a test that has no meaning for the student.

The school has to be personalized first. The student chooses his formative path. Then he will be happy to learn. And it will continue for the rest of your life. At school, after four years, the guy explodes because he graduated. Can not. He has to say: “I don’t want to leave here”.

For this you have to offer something that has meaning for the student, not just having a certificate.

In addition to public student credit, how to finance students?

People often think of education in the most traditional way. If your paper homework hasn’t changed when it’s delivered by Google Classroom, you’re wrong.

The change has to be profound, it’s not just about changing technology. If you think that the structure will only come from the Fies model (student financing), it’s not there. We also have to think about other business models. Imagine us, here, creating a virtual currency, the Animoney, let’s say, so that the student can pay for college in other ways.

For example, if he works on our social project, he pays for college. Can you imagine if my student, even paying tuition, is willing to give private lessons to high school students from public schools? If I have 20 incredible students of mine giving private lessons to these public school students, they will want to study with us.

piketty: The size of Brazilian inequality: Average income of the 10% at the top is 29 times greater than the 50% at the bottom of the pyramid

And then, I reduce my marketing cost, because I manage to charge less on tuition and this guy who is working ends up attracting other students later on. Today, we have more than 200 partner companies, such as Siemens, for example. (In class), one of our engineering professors and another from Siemens enter, he is a professional from that company. And he’s going to teach Engineering 4.0. He is interested in the student and, at the time, he is already hiring.

It’s the dual model. It has some formats. One cannot think that the solution is simply student financing and say that the fault lies with the MEC (Ministry of Education), of the Ministry of Economy. Here, we have a lot of things within Anima, in which the student can work. It has a technology program in the marketing area. The call-center is made up only of students because it is peer-to-peer, from student to student. There is the Instituto Ânima, which is very relevant, with a budget of R$ 20 million, R$ 30 million for us and our partners. Several students work there.

He can also do applied research. It is the system that has to expand its range of activities. There are companies that need, for example, a drug control management system for an asylum. And my students make, deliver and receive for it. They are learning in a practical matter, adding value to society and even helping to pay for college.