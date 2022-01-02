Weapon against diabetes gains ground against weight loss

A method developed for the treatment of diabetes has proved to be an important ally in the fight against obesity. The semaglutide pen, approved in Brazil to treat type 2 diabetes, can make patients lose, on average, 15% of their body weight in just over a year. The substance consists of a hormone that signals the brain to feel full. Subcutaneous application occurs once a week, with professional supervision, and is already tested by scientific research.







The main study that indicates how the pen can be useful for patients with obesity, according to experts, was published in March this year in the scientific journal The New England Journal of Medicine. The researchers demonstrated that, when combined with a regulated diet and increased physical activity, the weekly dosage of 2.4 mg of semaglutide provided an average weight loss of 15.2% in 104 weeks, compared to 2.6% in the placebo group. . 1,961 adults with high body mass index participated in the tests. There were no serious side effects.

With the results, the pen, whose trade name abroad is Wegovy, was approved in the middle of this year by the regulatory agency of the United States (FDA, its acronym in English) to treat overweight and obesity, one of the main problems faced by Americans . It also received endorsement from Europe and Canada. In Brazil, the Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, which markets the product, asked the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to use the pen a few months ago to treat obesity. The request is under review.

The pen is released here only to treat diabetes, but in a different dosage: 1.3 mg per week. The product, whose commercial name in the country is Ozempic, costs around R$1,000 per month and is not included in the list of procedures of the Unified Health System (SUS). As well as liraglutide, which is also classified as a GLP-1 receptor agonist, the satiety-causing peptide. This second drug is approved in the country not only to treat diabetes, but also obesity.

Another option

Under the trade name of Saxenda, the liraglutide pen, also developed by Novo Nordisk, is sold in the country at R$ 600 per month. Unlike semagglutide, however, it is applied daily. There is no comparative study between the effectiveness of the two substances to treat obesity, but a survey conducted by the Danish pharmaceutical pointed out that Saxenda can reduce body mass by up to 8% after administration for one year – a lower rate than that presented by semaglutide.

A resident of Sinop, Mato Grosso, 22-year-old veterinary medicine student Laura Foss says she has lost around 12 kg since she started using liraglutide five months ago. “It has worked out very well, in the way that no treatment has worked so far,” says the student. “But the medication by itself does not work a miracle. I also did physical activity, regulated my diet and I’m trying to make it a habit of life”, he ponders.

When she began, on medical advice, to undergo treatment with Saxenda, Laura says that she was weighing more than 90 kg and had a body mass index (BMI) of almost 34. Above 30, the indicator indicates that there is obesity. She reports that the condition got worse during the first year of the pandemic and that, among other complications, she was showing insulin resistance, which made her look for a new solution.

important care

An endocrinologist at the University of São Paulo (USP) and president of Abeso (Brazilian Association for the Study of Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome), Dr. Cintia Cercato explains that the recommended thing is to start using the so-called GLP-1 agonists with lower doses and , gradually increase the application.

The full application, he adds, usually occurs after a few months, when the doctor assesses that the patient’s body is already used to the substance. Health specialists heard by state point out that professional monitoring is essential.

According to Cercato, one of the main doubts of patients interested in the pen is the fact that the substances injected by them have been studied, at first, to treat diabetes. However, the endocrinologist points out that this is not a problem. “This type of medication (GLP-1 agonist) it sensitizes the pancreas to produce insulin more efficiently to control blood glucose”, explains the doctor.

“So, in the case of people who are diabetic, insulin production improves, but in a person who is not diabetic, blood glucose will remain normal. It is not a drug that will cause hypoglycemia,” adds Cercato. The approval of the semaglutide pen by the American regulatory agency, believes the expert, is important to pave the way for the treatment of obesity in Brazil.

For the physician Roberto Zagury, member of the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism (SBEM), an additional point is that medicines of this type can also combat cardiovascular complications. “It’s a family of drugs that has gained a lot of space recently, because in addition to reducing glucose, it promotes weight loss and reduces the risk of cardiovascular outcomes,” says Zagury.

Professor at the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ) and responsible for the Obesity Outpatient Clinic, endocrinologist Luiz Guilherme Kraemer explains that the available studies show that, in comparison with the gains generated by semaglutide, the incidence of side effects is not as significant . The most recurrent, he explains, are gastrointestinal events, such as nausea and diarrhea.

In a statement, the Brazilian Nutrition Association (Asbran) emphasizes that the use of the semaglutide pen “has been indicated for the treatment of obesity, which is a disease, and should not be seen as a medicine for weight loss”. The organization defended professional ethics in prescription and caution in use, especially to avoid adverse effects and rapid weight gain after treatment interruption. “Asbran hopes that more in-depth studies are carried out to assess the drug’s prolonged use and that, if approved by Anvisa, it will not be available without a proper medical prescription,” he adds.