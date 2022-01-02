Wesley Safadão cancels show in SC because of Covid | Leo Rabbit

Wesley Safadão’s show, scheduled for this Saturday (1) at P12 was cancelled. Part of the singer’s band tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement made on the artist’s networks. The P12 will work normally with resident DJs.

Those who purchased tickets for this event will be able to enjoy all the experience of the parador on this day and even go to the show on the new date to be rescheduled. Tickets and cabin spaces will be valid for use on both dates. If you are unable to attend, ticket refund requests can be made by 6:00 pm on Jan. 07 using the request form available at Sympla’s Help Center and stateroom refund requests must be made by calling (48) 3284- 8156 (fixed and WhatsApp).

