What Elon Musk Aims To Do By 2022 With His Billions

If there was anyone who was the subject of 2021, it was the billionaire and CEO of SpaceX: Elon Musk. His technological innovations and tourist trips to space even earned him the title of “Person of the Year” by Times magazine.

But what to expect from the CEO in 2022?

During a virtual conference with the US National Academy of Sciences in November, Elon Musk opened up about his plans for the next year and, among other topics, stated that SpaceX should make the first orbital launch of the Starship, its spacecraft. , already in January.

Musk went further and wasn’t limited to just the “first” release. He also anticipated that plans are for “a dozen more” matches throughout 2022. During the meeting that lasted more than 8 hours and broadcast on YouTube, the CEO still revealed that he did not believe the first launch would be a success.

“There are a lot of risks associated with this first release, so I wouldn’t say it has a good chance of success, but we’re going to make a lot of progress with it anyway,” he said.

Starship Plans

He further explained that Starship will do the first of several orbital tests in January, with “a handful” more trial flights to follow. It is expected that by the end of 2022, SpaceX should start using the orbital spacecraft to launch high-performance satellites, and only then depart for larger missions, such as possible manned voyages by astronauts.

The spacecraft is designed to transport cargo and passengers to orbit the Earth, Moon, and Mars. “Ultimately, Starship was designed to be a pervasive transport mechanism for the larger solar system,” said Musk.

The SpaceX founder aims to use the Starship to colonize Mars. “I think that for life to become multiplanetary, we’ll need maybe 1,000 spacecraft or something like that,” he said.

brain chips

In addition to space travel, Elon Musk also plans to collaborate on implanting brain chips in 2022. Neuralink, a company Musk co-founded in 2016, is developing chips for humans that record and stimulate brain activity.

The main objective is to contribute to medical applications such as spinal cord treatment and neurological disorders.