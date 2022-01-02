What predictions have come true after 20 years of the euro? | World

Since January 1, 2002, the euro is the currency in several countries of the European Union. At the time, many expectations as well as fears were associated with the new currency. We checked that this has become a reality. When champagne corks flew at the turn of 2002, 12 European Union (EU) countries were on the verge of losing their national currencies.

The first to adopt the euro as their common currency were Germany, Belgium, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Austria, Portugal and Spain. Today, there are 19 nations, later followed by Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Slovakia, Slovenia and Cyprus.

The euro was not completely new at that time, as it had already been used for three years as so-called book money, for example, for bank transfers or in international trade.

The common currency was a big step for the EU as it brought its members closer together. And it was also a big bag of surprises, because nobody could predict with certainty what would happen to the single currency.

DW analyzed five predictions made by economists, politicians and observers at the time of the currency change and, 20 years later, verified whether they came true.

Verification by DW: correct

A reserve currency is a currency that is used in large amounts by many governments and institutions. In 1997, Fred Bergsten, then director of the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE), argued that the euro would become “at least the second most important currency in the world” and it would end the exclusive domination of the US dollar.

No matter what statistics or indicators you look at, after the US dollar and the euro, there is nothing for a long time.

In terms of reserve currency, the dollar is the undisputed number one: according to International Monetary Fund statistics, around 59.2% of all official currency reserves in the second quarter of 2021 were in US dollars. The euro follows in second place, with 20.5%.

In terms of international transactions, the two currencies are on the same level, according to the numbers of the SWIFT organization, through whose computer almost all global transfers are processed. According to these figures, in October 2021, practically as many US dollars (39.1%) as euros (38.1%) were transferred. A year earlier, the euro was even slightly ahead of the dollar.

The US dollar continues to lead as the global reserve currency, but the euro has established itself as the second most important currency.

2 – Sooner or later, the UK will adopt the euro

Verification by DW: wrong

Well, this proved to be probably the biggest prognostic error. It’s true that skepticism about the euro was already high in the UK in the 1990s, but there were also strong supporters. For the then British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, it was in his own country’s interest to join the Eurozone. Many business representatives also believed that the euro would become a parallel currency that could one day replace the pound sterling.

Originally, the British themselves would be given the right to choose, but that never happened. Instead, the story took a very different turn and the fateful referendum on Brexit in 2016 paved the way for the UK to even leave the EU.

3 – The euro will not be as strong as the Deutschmark

Verification by DW: wrong

Germans were proud of their Deutschmark, considered a strong currency, particularly stable in value over a long period of time. According to a survey, before the introduction of the euro as book money, only a quarter of Germans believed that the euro would be as stable as the Deutschmark.

However, the euro proved to be tougher than the D-Mark. Since 2002, the common currency has lost an average of 1.6% of its value each year. For the Deutschmark, inflation over the equally long period since 1982 has been 2.4% a year. So, after 20 years, the euro has more purchasing power than the former German currency. .

Of course, such comparisons must be made with caution, as the periods differ historically. Inflation was particularly high in the years after reunification in 1990. In contrast, the financial and debt crisis since 2007 has led to exceptionally low inflation rates in the Eurozone for a long time – but this is just beginning to change because of the coronavirus pandemic.

4 – Abandoning national currencies would become an economic problem for southern EU countries

Verification by DW: correct

Since the end of World War II, the countries of southern Europe have developed economically less dynamically than those in the north. Its coins were also less stable than the Deutschmark.

The economic power of countries that introduced the euro as their currency in 2002 has grown by nearly 50% since then. That’s only about half of US growth. In most southern European countries, however, growth has been much weaker than in the north. This can be seen even if excluding Luxembourg and Ireland, where growth was particularly strong due to companies in the financial and information technology sectors.

Portugal and Italy are particularly late. And Greece has had almost no growth in 20 years.

The reason lies in the euro debt crisis about ten years ago, as a result of which the economy in many countries actually shrank. It was a problem for countries like Greece and Italy not to have their own currency, with which they could have cushioned the crisis with a devaluation, just as they did several times before the euro.

At that time, if the drachma or lira lost value against the deutsche mark, Greek and Italian products became cheaper abroad and therefore more attractive. The same applied to vacations, which became cheaper there for tourists from abroad.

With the euro, the possibility of devaluation disappeared and the crisis hit the weaker economies hard. This is demonstrated by the still high unemployment numbers..

5 – Germany and other countries in northern Europe have to pay the debts of economically weaker countries.

Verification by DW: correct, up to a point

Even before the introduction of the euro, most economists believed that the monetary union could only work if its members managed their economies in a similar way. To ensure this, there are convergence criteria, also called Maastricht Criteria. They set ceilings, for example, on the budget deficit (3% of Gross Domestic Product) and on the level of public debt (60%). A country must comply with them before it can join the Eurozone.

Twenty years later, it is clear that almost every country violates the rules when it comes to debt and deficit. But to be fair, it has to be said that the costs of fighting the pandemic are an additional burden on the balance sheet.

The fear of Germany and other richer countries has always been one day having to pay for economically weaker countries. But this was avoided even during the euro crisis. Countries in crisis received guarantees and loans worth hundreds of billions, some with very long maturities. Only if these exploded would donor countries be left with the burden. So far, however, they have suffered no harm, quite the opposite: Germany alone has collected nearly €3 billion in interest on money lent to Greece by 2018.

The pandemic caused the turnaround. To finance the EU’s reconstruction fund, countries are now taking on debt for the first time for which they are jointly responsible. Exceptional times call for exceptional measures, supporters say. Critics, on the other hand, lament the end of each state’s responsibility and the beginning of a debt union.