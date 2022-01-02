What the Tarot Says About 2022 | Horoscope Etc

Cards don’t lie! Want to find out what the Tarot says about 2022? Personare tarologists Alexsander Lepletier and Leo Chioda tell you everything you need to know and what to expect in the new year according to the cards.

The Tarot, in addition to being a strategy tool, is also an orientation tool.

The cards, represented by Arcana, provide advice on the best actions to take at any given time.

The Arcanum that governs the entire year of 2022, by the sum of the numbers 2+0+2+2, is number 6, Os Enamorados. But as an arcane is just too little to talk about collectivity, Personare’s tarot cards picked up support cards: the Arcanum of January 1, 2022, 8, A Justice, and the Arcanum of December 31, 2022, the Arcanum 13, A Death.

What does the Tarot say about 2022? Come and see!

For those who do not have a serious commitment, the offer can increase. Meeting people and going out on dates may be very frequent in 2022. For those in a relationship, some adjustments may be needed. The explosion of emotional possibilities (Enamorados) will test relationships to see if they really are firm and solid to maintain or if they are going to end.

2022 should be a transition year. The big question in 2022 will be to discover what you like inside your current job or outside of it, looking for something that gives pleasure and delights other people. Just like in love, 2022 is a year of “who looks for, finds” also in terms of work. Many opportunities can arise, even if it is something fleeting, but it will be important and can propel you towards the intended future.

With regard to money, the enchantment (Enamorados) can make you lose control of spending and act out of impulse. That’s why you need to be careful, especially with the things you like the most, so you don’t fall into traps.

There may be advances in new treatments and greater potency in vaccines, but the next year will still require preventive care and attention to the pandemic. While not a catastrophic year, it will still be a transitional year. Everything should finally improve in 2023.

2022 tends to be a year where we will put emotion first and reason behind. The challenge, therefore, will be to learn to master obsessions, fights, dramatization, and victimization. Even more so in an election year in Brazil. There can be a very big dispute, and the worst kind of dispute that exists, which is the passionate dispute, which can turn into arguments and disagreements.

