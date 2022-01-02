Where does Santos’ money to invest in the market come from – 01/02/2022

Santos will have another transfer window with few investments. Peixe is aware of the need for reinforcements, but the biggest concern is to make the club less deficient.

President Andres Rueda’s Santos paid R$ 120 million in debt last year. And the “hole” in total is almost R$ 500 million. The amount used for old debts was higher than the costs of football in 2021 (BRL 110m).

In the first year of Rueda’s term, the board was pressured to pay debts to free the club from FIFA punishments and unlock accounts. In several cases, there was no way out but to pay the various creditors. That way, there was practically no left to use in hiring. And all 11 came free or on loan: Jandrei, Danilo Boza, Emiliano Velázquez, Moraes, Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo, Augusto, Marcos Guilherme, Diego Tardelli and Léo Baptistão. Jandrei, Boza and Tardelli have already left.

For 2022, the idea is similar: Santos does not have enough money to buy players and is looking for options in the market within the financial reality. The payroll is around R$ 7 million and Peixe will make room for reinforcements with the departure of little-used athletes: these are the cases of Jean Mota, Pará, Diego Tardelli, Jandrei and Raniel.

“Our idea is to have a more competitive cast. I can promise that to the Santos fan. But we won’t do anything crazy. We have our budget and we won’t bring anyone we can’t pay the salary. Today we have salaries and image rights up to date. after a lot of work. We will bring reinforcements, yes, but we will not go out of that way. And we will only sell athletes according to our planning, without despair and if it is good for everyone,” said President Andres Rueda.

Santos has improved administratively and is no longer at risk of punishment at FIFA, as was the case with transfer ban for the debt with Hamburg (ALE) by Cleber Reis. Entitled to a loan of R$ 10 million from Rueda when he was still a candidate, at the end of 2020, Peixe made a deal of approximately R$ 20 million and was released to hire after almost a year.

A successful businessman and now retired, Andres Rueda doesn’t think about lending more money to Peixe. The money provided by the now president has not yet been returned.

“It was an interest-free loan, with nothing. We have other priorities. When we can, we will carry out this operation with complete transparency,” said Rueda.

But this off-field evolution contrasts with a frustrating performance within the four lines. Santos was almost relegated in Paulistão and in the Campeonato Brasileiro and was eliminated early in the Libertadores, Sudamericana and Copa do Brasil. Peixe breathed financially, but ran serious risks throughout the season.

To help balance football and finance, Andres Rueda turned to Edu Dracena as a football executive. Within the budget, the former director of Palmeiras will have autonomy to decide on arrivals, departures and renewals. The objective was to show that the field/ball is not below the sheets.

Creativity, but…

With more expenses than income, Santos looked for ways to earn more money. The fish created a funding, tokenized FIFA’s solidarity mechanism and launched its fan token.

Funding is a kind of credit line with businessmen from Santos. These members invest a certain amount in a particular bank in exchange for an income equal to or even greater than the previous investment. And the bank makes a “special credit” to Peixe with low interest rates. Alvinegro pays up front for the loan and resolves its cash flow, while the banking institution has greater guarantees. Via this model, Santos has already raised R$25 million.

FIFA’s solidarity mechanism is the payment of up to 5% of the sales value of players to the trainer clubs. And Santos created the “Token da Vila”, through the Bitcoin Market, to guarantee an initial revenue of R$ 30 million. As Peixe does not know if these negotiations will take place, the receipt of R$ 30 million is guaranteed and the cryptocurrency company invoices with the sale of tokens to the fans. And token holders can profit by selling their assets at the time of transactions. The “basket” of athletes includes Neymar, Alan Patrick, Alex Sandro, Caio Henrique, Emerson Palmieri, Gabigol, Jean Lucas, Kaio Jorge, Lucas Veríssimo, Rodrygo and Yuri Alberto. There are 600 thousand tokens available at the value of R$50.

Finally, Santos created its Fan Token andm partnership with Binance. The agreement is valid for three years, includes the sponsorship on the uniform hem and has an initial value of 10 million dollars (BRL 57 million).

“This agreement reinforces Santos’ commitment to providing fans with meaningful experiences with unparalleled access to the engagement platform they need. This partnership further fuels our passion to continue to pursue creative and innovative ways to drive fan engagement solutions and open up a new chapter in the history of our club,” explained Rueda.

With this contribution from Binance on the shirt, Santos had the largest commercial revenue in its history in 2021. Until November, marketing had collected R$ 69 million. In 2020, the year with the greatest commitment as a result of covid-19, revenues were R$30 million.

2023 better?

The expectation of the board led by Andres Rueda is to have a 2023 with greater investments in football. 2022 will still be a year of few resources and a lot of concern to honor the agreements made.

The aim is to make the squad more competitive with little money through a mix of young and experienced players. Even in a bad year, Santos saw the rise of athletes like defender Kaiky and forwards Angelo and Marcos Leonardo. The base of the starting lineup has others from the base: goalkeeper João Paulo and midfielder Sandry.

Peixe intends to bring “ready” reinforcements to support these Boys in the Village. The permanence of coach Fábio Carille is celebrated internally after Alvinegro had three coaches in the year: Cuca, Ariel Holan and Fernando Diniz.