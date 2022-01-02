Whindersson Nunes announces date for fight against Popó Freitas

Whindersson Nunes announced, last Friday, the date of his fights with Acelino Popó Freitas. The comedian and the four-time world boxing champion faced each other in the ring on January 29th. On your social networks, Popó took the opportunity to provoke the influencer after confirming the event.

> Check the state championship tables and simulate the results!

– Did Whindersson take courage? Now I get you! Confirmed! 2022 is already starting hot! January 29 is coming! And I never climbed on top of the ring to play! This will not be the first time! – provoked the four-time world champion on his Twitter.

Since the confrontation between Popó Freitas and Whindersson Nunes was accepted by the participants, the two have exchanged teasing and indirection on the internet. Since then, the comedian has advanced the amount of the prize to the winner of the clash.

See Popó’s ad and provocation below.

AND MORE: