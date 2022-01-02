Whindersson vs. Popó: announcement of the boxing match generates mockery and fans are already projecting who will win | pi

- Whindersson Nunes confirms a boxing match with Popó for January, and ex-boxer replies: “It took courage”
When sharing a video of Whindersson’s training, Popó mocked how the fight would be with his eyes closed. Check out some fan reactions of the comedian.
Whindersson x Popó: Internet users in doubt who wins — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Whindersson x Popó: Internet user comments — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter
With the fight date announced for the beginning of January, the four-time world boxing champion responded with provocation.
– Did you take courage, Whindersson? Now I get you! Boxing Glove, Confirmed 2022 Starts Hot! January 29 is coming! And I never climbed on top of the ring to play! This will not be the first time – commented Popó.
Whindersson Nunes — Photo: Reproduction/Social Media
The comedian from Piauí has been training for months to face the former boxer. While in Piauí, Whindersson had a session with MMA fighter Luis Felipe Buda.
Whindersson Nunes announced in December a break from concerts after nearly 10 years of career. The decision to suspend stage shows, according to him, gives “a new future, many ideas and come back 10 times stronger”.
In September 2019, Whindersson explained how boxing helped him fight depression. The sport came into his life in 2018, because of work, and since then it has not left his routine.
– I chose boxing as a way to stay healthy and, at some point, I think I would have to step into a ring. It leaves me with a good heart, good blood, calmer. I think people know little about the power that sport has in a person’s life – he reported to Esporte Espetacular, in 2019.
