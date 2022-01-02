Who stays and who leaves in 2022 in the rubro-negro team

Credit: Alexandre Vidal – Disclosure – Flamengo

After a short “novel” to define its new commander, Flamengo finally dives into the 2022 planning. Behind the scenes, the red-black team has been enabling some departures of players who are outside the plans, and is also attentive to the possibilities of negotiations in the market.

In terms of the base team, little should change in the parts comparison with last season. The Rio de Janeiro club is studying to unburden itself, to bring punctual reinforcements in another year that will be of great movement with several competitions on the calendar: Supercopa, Carioca, Libertadores, Copa do Brasil and Brasileirão.

WHO LEFT

At the turn of the season, Flamengo has already made some exits and should release a few more players in the coming days. After the loan ended, defender Bruno Viana returned to Braga, being the first to pull the “output queue for 2022.

João Lucas ended up hitting Cuiabá, and Bill will remain, now definitively, in Dnipro, in Ukraine. Names like Rodinei, Piris da Motta, Renê and Léo Pereira can also leave Gávea. European press recently reported on Newcastle’s alleged interest in striker Gabigol. Barcelona also appears among the possible interested in the red-black shirt.

FLA BASE TEAM FOR 2022

Diego Alves; Isla, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Filipe Luís; Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Bruno Henrique and Gabi.

READ TOO:

The highlight of River Plate is offered to Flamengo, but the name doesn’t excite Paulo Sousa

On the radar of Palmeiras and Flamengo, Coutinho may have a new destination in Europe

Flamengo has four games in January 2022; see the schedule

On the radar of Palmeiras and Flamengo, Coutinho may have a new destination in Europe

CBF pays homage to Remo and Bahia, and internet users make an unexpected charge

7 technicians available on the market that fit the Cruise’s budget

World Cup, Serie A and more: 9 tournaments to keep an eye on in 2022

Serie A: 18 clubs have defined their coach for 2022; know which ones