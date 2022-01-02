Who will bomb in 2022? Bet on Larissa Manoela and Alanis Guillen · TV News

The year 2022 will be a milestone for Larissa Manoela: she will finally debut on Globo, right from the start as the protagonist of a soap opera. The 21-year-old will star in Além da Ilusão, the next soap opera of the six. Alanis Guillen will also stand out as the protagonist, who will face the character Juma in the remake of Pantanal, a replacement for Um Lugar ao Sol. With these works, the two should have more repercussion than they ever had in the media.

In the seven o’clock range, the one who should steal the show is Paolla Oliveira. One of Globo’s biggest stars, she will play a double in the soap opera Cara e Coragem.

Two presenters will also get great attention from the audience. Tadeu Schmidt will face the responsibility of presenting the BBB22. Fausto Silva, on the other hand, will start the year off Globo for the first time since 1989. He will present a new program on Band.

Check out who should shine on TV in 2022, according to the opinions of journalists from TV news and two famous columnists: Fabíola Reipert, from A Hora da Venenosa, from Record, and Fábia Oliveira.

Larissa Manoela will finally debut on Globo

Larissa Manoela

Finally, Larissa Manoela will have the chance to prove herself on Globo. The Covid-19 pandemic has long delayed the launch of the telenovela Além da Ilusão, which now has its premiere in February. The actress will make a romantic partner with Rafael Vitti.

In the plot, Davi (Rafael Vitti) will perform on the street and, at a certain moment, he will meet the dressmaker Isabela, character of Larissa Manoela. Only she will die. Ten years later, the protagonist will meet this girl’s sister (also played by the actress), Isadora, and will fall in love again. Isadora will only be eight years old when the firstborn in the family leaves them. In the second phase, she will complete 18.

“2022 will be the year of Larissa Manoela, but not the child as everyone sees it. Larissa will really be seen as a woman”, says Fábia Oliveira.

Erika will be in the Renegade Archangel series

Erika Januza

In 2021, Erika Januza showed an impactful performance as model Laila from Verdades Secretas 2. This year, she will have the chance to shine even more, both on TV, as policewoman Sarah from the series Arcanjo Renegado (which will have a new season on Globoplay) when on the samba catwalk –Erika will be the drum queen of the Unidos do Viradouro samba school. “Erica Januza will be on Globo’s first team, write that name,” says Fábia.

The young actress will be Juma in Pantanal

Alanis Guillen

After starring in the 2019 season of Malhação, Alanis Guillen will have a golden chance at Globo in 2022: it will be Juma Marruá, the most outstanding character from Pantanal. She even received a blessing from Cristiana Oliveira to revive the role. The remake of the 1990 soap opera is Globo’s biggest teledramaturgy bet for the year.

Gkay should hit networks and Netflix

Gkay

The comedian made a big splash at the end of 2021 with her Farofa, the name given to her three-day birthday party and a lot of gossip from celebrities and influencers during that period. But GKay must maintain his fame beyond this event. “On social networks, she has everything. After Farofa, she gained even more popularity and followers, of course”, defends Fabíola Reipert.

With over 17 million followers, she continues to create content with famous friends and will also be featured on Netflix. GKay is in the cast of the streaming platform’s Christmas movie, slated to premiere later this year.

Tadeu Schmidt will face the BBB22

Thaddeus Schmidt

Contrary to expectations that Marcos Mion would take over BBB22, Globo selected Tadeu Schmidt for the post left by Tiago Leifert. The journalist will start presenting the program, dialoguing with the participants and making elimination speeches from this year on. He is trusted by the broadcaster and the director of the nucleus responsible for the BBB, JB de Oliveira, o Boninho.

The challenge is huge, and all eyes will be on Schmidt and his new way of conducting the most watched and talked about reality show in Brazil.

Faustão will have news on the program at Band

Faust Silva

The news of Fausto Silva’s departure from Globo took the whole of Brazil by surprise — he left the station after 32 years of Domingão do Faustão, and without saying goodbye. The presenter soon signed a contract with Band, where he will present a new program, more than one day a week. Except for the VCRs, everything about the program is new and should generate a lot of repercussions, at least in the beginning.

“The big bet is how Faustão in the Band will be. After Globo’s lack of respect for him, I’m rooting for him to pump even more in 2022”, emphasizes Fabíola Reipert.

Paolla Oliveira will debut in a soap opera at 7pm

Paolla Oliveira

The muse of soap operas will return to the air in Cara e Coragem. In the plot of seven written by Claudia Souto, she will interpret a stunt double of action scenes and make a romantic partner with Marcelo Serrado, who will have the same profession. After many successful characters in nine o’clock soap operas, it will be Paolla’s debut as a protagonist in the seven o’clock period.