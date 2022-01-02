Why Emma Watson Almost Gave Up The Franchise

Emma Watson became known worldwide as Hermione in the movies Harry Potter. But the actress, who debuted in the role at the age of 11, almost gave up on the saga – and explained why during the special Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts, which premiered on HBO Max last Saturday (1).

“I could see I was lonely sometimes”, said the actress. “I think I was scared. I felt like we had reached that tipping point, of realizing that this was forever”, she said, in conversation with Rupert Grint, Ron.

The actor later said that he had the same feelings as Emma: “It didn’t occur to us that we were having these same emotions.”.

Emma Watson’s period of doubt happened before filming for Order of the Phoenix, the fifth film in the franchise — the director David Yates he was even told that she didn’t know if she wanted to go any further.

“Fame had a profound impact.“, said the actress, before saying that she didn’t need to be convinced to stay: “Nobody had to convince me to continue. The fans really wanted our success, and we really supported each other.“.