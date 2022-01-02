will the currency rise or fall?

What will happen to the dollar exchange rate in 2022? How far does the US currency go? THE UOL he listened to analysts to find out what are the forecasts for this year in relation to the exchange rate.

Experts say that the increase in the basic interest rate in Brazil, the Selic rate, will help the real, but this factor should be canceled out by the change in monetary policy in the United States, where the Federal Reserve (Fed, the American central bank) ) will withdraw money from circulation and start raising interest rates.

In addition, economists point out, the presidential elections in Brazil this year could generate uncertainty about the direction of the country’s economy, which tends to reduce the inflow of dollars here and stimulate the search for protection in the American currency.

What is the estimated average value for the dollar?

The dollar will continue to be quoted above R$ 5.50 over the next year, according to projections by economists. Estimates point to an American currency in 2022 ranging from R$ 5.50 to R$ 5.80.

The projections made by economists from more than one hundred financial institutions and consultants for the Focus Bulletin of the Central Bank indicate that the dollar will end 2022 quoted at R$ 5.55, in a scenario in line with the expectations of economists heard by the UOL.

Confirmation of these expectations represents an average dollar in 2022 stronger than this year, maintaining a trend that has been occurring since 2011.

The dollar is above the level that would be natural for the fundamentals of the Brazilian economy, but we have the problem of fiscal policy [gastos do governo], the elections in Brazil and the expectation of higher interest rates in the United States. So I don’t see room for a dollar below R$ 5.50.

Joelson Sampaio, professor at FGV EESP (School of Economics at Fundação Getulio Vargas-SP)

The dollar entered 2020 at R$ 5.20, while in 2022 the US currency is close to R$ 5.60.

In addition, the US currency operated at around R$5 throughout June, having remained below R$5.50 throughout the third quarter. A scenario considered less likely for 2022, experts point out.

Due to the international scenario, with still high commodity prices, and rising interest rates in Brazil, the real could appreciate. But the electoral framework is always a factor of instability. So we will have a lot of volatility and I don’t see much room for significant changes from the current level.

Antonio Corrêa de Lacerda, professor and director of the Faculty of Economics at PUC-SP and president of Cofecon (Federal Council of Economics)

See the average dollar exchange rate in recent years

2010 : BRL 1.76

: BRL 1.76 2011 : BRL 1.68

: BRL 1.68 2012 : BRL 1.96

: BRL 1.96 2013 : BRL 2.16

: BRL 2.16 2014 : BRL 2.36

: BRL 2.36 2015 : BRL 3.39

: BRL 3.39 2016 : BRL 3.49

: BRL 3.49 2017 : BRL 3.19

: BRL 3.19 2018 : BRL 3.66

: BRL 3.66 2019 : BRL 3.95

: BRL 3.95 2020 : BRL 5.16

: BRL 5.16 2021: BRL 5.37 (until November)

(Source: Ipea)

Factors that fuel strong dollar in 2022

Economists point to three factors that should keep the dollar high in 2022.

Brazilian government expenses: Doubts about the Jair Bolsonaro government’s commitment to the rules for balancing public accounts, that is, not to increase spending beyond the ability to increase revenues, have already fueled the rise in the dollar since 2020, economists say.

This influences the dollar because fears that the public debt will get out of control raises the risk that the government will not be able to honor commitments, including those with investors in local and international government bonds.

This concern grew after the government introduced the plan to change the rules on the spending ceiling to make room in the Budget and be able to spend more in 2022. Since then, the dollar has risen more insistently until it settles above R$5, 50.

Project for the dollar between R$ 5.70 and R$ 5.80, already considering these changes with the hole in the ceiling. But if there is a loss of control of the public accounts, a bigger fiscal debacle, it could throw my predictions away because the dollar will soar.

Fabio Pina, economist at FecomercioSP (Federation of Commerce of the State of São Paulo)

Presidential elections: Elections heighten doubts about government spending and other economic issues, experts say. Candidate’s plans that defend an increase in public spending without counterpart revenue can be interpreted by the market as a risk of increasing public indebtedness.

Uncertainties regarding the fiscal scenario [gastos públicos] they exist, because the plan that the current government presented through the PEC dos Precatórios ends in 2022. We do not know what will happen after the end of the year.

André Roncaglia, professor economist at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo)

interest in the United States: The Fed warned on December 15, at the last meeting of the monetary policy committee of the US central bank, that it will accelerate the withdrawal of money from the economy, reducing purchases of government bonds. The agency also signaled that it will raise interest rates in 2023.

These measures reduce the amount of dollars circulating in the world economy, which strengthens the US currency against other currencies in the world, including the real.

The increase in interest rates here tends to attract more dollars to Brazil and hold back a greater devaluation of the real, but this will depend on the international interest rate policy, in particular on the decisions of the US central bank. There is a reduction in the debt of companies in dollars, so the demand for the dollar should decrease, putting less pressure on the exchange rate, which should reach levels close to the current R$ 5.60 at the end of 2022.

Fausto Augusto Junior, technical director of Dieese (Interunion Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies)

What can contain the rise of the dollar

Economists heard by UOL point to two factors that can help contain the dollar’s appreciation.

Increase in interest in Brazil: The Selic, the basic interest rate of the Brazilian economy, has already risen from 2% to 9.25% since March this year and should continue to rise to 11.75% throughout the first quarter of 2022, according to market projections.

Higher interest rates increase the yield of fixed income investments in Brazil, and this attracts dollars from foreign investors, interested in investing in one of the markets with one of the highest interest rates in the world.

Exports and Commodities: The valued dollar in Brazil favors exports by Brazilian companies because the local product is cheaper abroad, that is, more competitive.

And the expectation that the world economy will grow more than Brazil’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in 2022 helps sustain a positive scenario for industrialized Brazilian products and also for commodities (raw materials such as grains, meats and metals).