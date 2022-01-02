winners of BRL 378 million may lose prize; understand

The biggest prize ever paid by Lotteries Caixa came out yesterday (31) for two players. The R$ 378 million of Mega da Virada won owners in Cabo Frio (RJ) and Campinas (SP), the latter being a 14-quota pool bet. Each of the two winning bets will receive R$189,062,363.74, but there is still the risk that this money will not reach the winners’ pockets.

In addition to the main prize, in the second prize pool, hitting five numbers, 1,712 players will win BRL 50,861.33 each, and the 143,494 players who matched four numbers will receive BRL 866.88 each. These people also need to pay attention to deadlines so as not to miss the color of the money, as Caixa transfers the prizes up to a certain period.

Caixa Lotteries prizes expire in 90 days from the date of the draw. After this period, the prescribed premium is fully transferred to the Higher Education Financing Fund (FIES), pursuant to Law 13,756/18.

It seems like something difficult to happen, but it has already happened, including in the 2020 Mega da Virada draw. The supposed winner missed the R$ 162 million prize redemption period and called the São Paulo Procon to have access to the prize. Caixa was even called to look for the winner, but clarified that it was his obligation to claim the prize.

Throughout 2020, almost R$ 312 million in unredeemed prizes were redirected to Fies, according to data released by Caixa Econômica Federal.

The numbers drawn in the Mega da Virada 2021 were: 46 – 32 – 15 – 12 – 23 – 33. In the Mega da Virada 2021 more than 333 million bets were placed across the country, totaling more than R$ 1.51 billion in collection, 28.0% more than last year, and 70.4% more than in 2018.

According to Caixa, premiums in excess of R$1,903.98 are paid exclusively at Caixa branches. The ticket is to the bearer, but the winner may write, on the back of the winning bet receipt, their full name and CPF. That way the ticket will be nominal. In the case of a pool, each participant can do the same on the back of their individual quota receipt.