With 128 clubs and 32 venues, the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup starts this Sunday (2); check out groups and games!

The most traditional base tournament in Brazilian football, the São Paulo Junior Football Cup opens the national calendar. The competition starts this Sunday with four matches, with emphasis on Atlético-MG vs Aliança-AL, at 20:45, at the Gilberto Siqueira Lopes stadium, in Lins. Click here for the complete competition table and where to watch the matches.

The 2021 edition will be the 52nd in history and will have 128 participating clubs distributed in 32 locations in the state of São Paulo. The teams face off within each group and the first two placed will advance to the second phase, when the knockout format will begin until the final, to be played on January 25, the anniversary date of the city of São Paulo. The location, however, is not yet defined. Pacaembu, which normally receives the decision, is undergoing reforms.

Corinthians is the record holder for Copinha titles, with ten achievements, followed by Fluminense and Internacional, with five, and São Paulo and Flamengo, with four. Santos (3), Atlético-MG (3), Ponte Preta (2), Nacional-SP (2) and Portuguesa (2) are the other clubs that raised the trophy more than once.

THE current champion is Internacional, which beat archrivals Grêmio in the 2020 final.. Last year, the tournament was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Check out the main games from the first round of Copinha:

– Atllético-MG x Aliança-AL – Sunday (2), at 20:45, in Lins

– Botafogo x Aparecidense-GO – Monday (3), at 3:15 pm, in Taubaté

– Grêmio x Mixto-MT – Monday (3), at 7:30 pm, in Jaú

– Santos x Operário-PR – Monday (3), at 9:45 pm, in Araraquara

– Fluminense x Jacupiense-BA – Tuesday (4), at 3:15 pm, in Matão

– International x São Raimundo-RR – Tuesday (4), 7:30 pm, in Mogi das Cruzes

– Corinthians x Resende-RJ – Tuesday (4), at 9:45 pm, in São José dos Campos

– Vasco x Lagarto-SE – Wednesday (5), at 11 am, in Santana de Parnaíba

– Palmeiras x Assu-RN – Wednesday (5), at 3:15 pm, in Diadema

– São Paulo x CSE-AL – Wednesday (5), at 7:30 pm, in São Caetano

– Cruzeiro x Palmas-TO – Wednesday (5), at 7:30 pm, in Itapira

– Flamengo x Forte Rio Bananal – ES – Wednesday (5), at 9:34 pm, in Barueri