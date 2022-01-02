With a luxurious beach look, Helen Ganzarolli exudes beauty when posing for her boyfriend on the beach

2 hours ago

In Itacaré, Bahia, model Helen Ganzarolli stole the show by appearing in a non-basic swimsuit alongside her boyfriend

The model Helen Ganzarolli (42) is in Itacaré, Bahia, with her boyfriend!

After appearing together during the turn of the year, the presenter and the beloved, Caesar Kuratomi, were photographed enjoying moments on the beach.

In a luxurious black bathing look, Helen Ganzarolli oozed beauty and her dazzling curves while posing for her partner.

On her social network, she shared a photo of the moment to wish you a good year. “Happy 2022 my people!”, she said, appearing full of style.

In the comments, internet users admired the employee of Silvio Santos (91). “Very beautiful”, praised. “A goddess”, said others.

Check out the photos of Helen Ganzarolli with her boyfriend:

Helen Ganzarolli in Itacaré, Bahia, with her boyfriend / photo: Photos: Fred Pontes/Disclosure

Helen Ganzarolli in Itacaré, Bahia, with her boyfriend / photo: Photos: Fred Pontes/Disclosure

Helen Ganzarolli in Itacaré, Bahia, with her boyfriend / photo: Photos: Fred Pontes/Disclosure


