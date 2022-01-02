With an outbreak of Covid-19 in the cast, Rio Claro cancels trip to the Northeast and will take “special WO” on NBB | nbb

Rio Claro announced late this Saturday afternoon that nine basketball team players tested positive for Covid-19. With the outbreak of the disease, the direction of the club warned the National Basketball League (LNB) about the impossibility of playing for the NBB this week against Fortaleza, in the capital of Ceará, this Monday, and Unifacisa, in Campina Grande (PB), on Wednesday.

By the LNB protocol, Rio Claro requested the “special WO”, foreseen in the regulation for the non-playing of games in cases of Covid-19. In this scenario, the team takes a point, as if they had lost the match. In normal WO, the team would not receive any points. According to Marcelo Tamião, leader of Leão, the League accepted the request.

The cast of Leão would travel this Sunday to Fortaleza and on Tuesday it would go to Campina Grande. As mandated by the League’s health protocol, the entire cast was tested in advance. Nine of the 13 players were confirmed – the club did not release their names. According to Tamião, no member of the technical committee was infected by the coronavirus.

+ See more basketball news on ge

Also according to the manager, the players are in isolation, but they are doing well and are asymptomatic. In a statement, the club informed that the entire squad has the complete vaccination schedule, with two doses.