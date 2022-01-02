With covid, Ronaldo misses Cruzeiro’s birthday party

Former player Ronaldo, who bought the club at the end of last year, tested positive for covid-19. The announcement was made by Cruzeiro’s Twitter this Sunday, 2. With this unforeseen event, the now owner will not be able to participate in the celebration of the club’s 101st anniversary today.







Ronaldo bought Cruzeiro and promises to invest BRL 400 million Photo: Instagram Pedro Mesquita / Reproduction / Estadão

According to Cruzeiro, Ronaldo is doing well, with mild symptoms and, on medical advice, is now in rest and social isolation.

This would be the first time Ronaldo would travel to Belo Horizonte since he announced, on December 18, the purchase of 90% of the shares of the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) in Cruzeiro.

The Phenomenon had a defined agenda, such as a meeting with 20 fans, a conversation with former Cruzeiro teammates and an exclusive live for the members. Everything was cancelled.

Cruzeiro is in the process of being overhauled. To contain spending on football, Vanderlei Luxembourg was fired of the post. “To adjust the accounts to the club’s budget reality, the board was advised not to renew with the current technical committee. The new team will be announced in the coming days. Cruzeiro is immensely grateful to all professionals for their services,” the official statement said. .

The favorite name to assume the technical command of the Minas Gerais club is Uruguayan Paulo Pezzolano, 38, former coach of Pachuca-MEX. He is an old acquaintance of director Paulo André, Fox’s strong man in football.

Released from the position of technical director of Cruzeiro, Ricardo Rocha said goodbye to the club through social networks. The former player thanked the support he received from fans and highlighted that he leaves Fox “with a feeling of accomplishment”.